Many actors of the Indian film industry said goodbye to this world in 2020. Many artists died due to age-related problems, some were not allowed to recover from diseases and some cut their own life amid the uncertainties of their lives. Film fans paid tribute to many old and new actors this year amid the epidemic.

The lockdown came into force to prevent the Corona virus epidemic in the country from 25 March. On the same day, old-fashioned actress Nimmi passed away after a long illness. She was 88 years old and her real name was Nawab Bano. He acted in films like Aan, Barsaat and Didar in the decade of 1950-60.

Irfan Khan, a famous actor for his performance from country to abroad, died of cancer on April 29. It was a shock for cinema fans as the audience was eagerly waiting for his recovery. Known for acting in ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘The Namesake’ at just 54 years old, the actor departed from this world.

The news of Irrfan Khan’s demise was not up to the mark with the news of the death of actor Rishi Kapoor. Kapoor also died due to cancer. He was 67 years old. The romantic actor, who made his debut in the film ‘Bobby’, has in recent years worked in films with different themes like Mulk and ‘Do Dooni Chaar’. Lyricist Yogesh, who wrote songs like Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Zindagi for Anand, and ‘Kahin far jab din dhal jaye’, died on May 29. He was 77 years old.

Basu Chatterjee, who brought the everyday story of India’s middle class on screen through films like ‘Rajinigandha’, ‘Baat-Baat Mein’ and ‘Chitchor’, passed away on 4 June. He was 93 years old. Basu died five days after the death of Yogesh, a longtime film industry partner associated with him.

Another bad news for Bollywood came on 14 June. The body of 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput, actor of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found hanging from his house in Mumbai. This untimely death sparked a major debate on the mental health problem in the country but soon the debate took a second stance and it turned to sibling nepotism, balance of power and perceived substance abuse in the film world. Several investigating agencies including the CBI started investigating every aspect related to this death and many celebrities including Deepika Padukone were questioned in the alleged drug abuse case. At the same time, Rajput’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was accused of abetment to suicide and manipulation of her property and she also went to jail.

Saroj Khan, who has choreographed over 2,000 songs in the cinema world, died of a heart attack on July 3 at the age of 71. ‘Masterji Pukari Jaane Khan choreographed for songs like’ Dhak Dhak and ‘Ek Do Teen.

After this, Jagdeep, known for his comedies, said goodbye to this world on July 9 at the age of 81. People still have not forgotten his character ‘Sholay’ Surma Bhopali. His real name was Syed Istiak Ahmad Jafri. Cinema also lost the famous playback singer SP Balasubramanian this year. He died on 25 September in a hospital in Chennai due to problems arising after Kovid-19. The 74-year-old singer was popularly known as SPB. He has sung more than one song in 16 languages ​​in a five-decade-long film career.

India’s first Oscar award winner and apparel designer Bhanu Athaiya died in Mumbai on 15 October. She was 91 years old. He collaborated with John Molo to design a costume for famous film director Richard Attenborough’s film ‘Gandhi’ and was awarded an Academy Award. The artist Saumitra Chatterjee, who left behind the boundaries of language, state and country in terms of popularity, said goodbye to this world on 15 November. He died in a hospital in Kolkata due to problems arising after Kovid-19. The 85-year-old artist is noted for the great director Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar, but he had established the identity of a writer and critic, apart from being just a Bengali artist or an outstanding performer in Ray’s films, and contributed to the film industry till the end. Kept giving