Varazze – In the cold, in the darkness of a semi-trailer of a truck, without food and with two children. Eventually a group of Iraqi and Iranian migrants could not stand the hardships and asked for help. The new drama of the desperation of families fleeing territories devastated by wars and poverty was discovered yesterday morning in the square of the “Piani d’Invrea Nord” motorway service station: when the truck driver heard the noises inside the compartment of cargo, it sounded the alarm.