Give him Airpods who notice that we are talking and adjust the volume of what we hear.Apple Watch that monitors the quality of our sleep, to the iPhone with a camera capable of shooting cinematic-quality images. At his latest event ‘It’s Glowtime‘, Apple presented an overview of the innovations that are about to hit the market.

Apple Watch 10 and Ultra 2

We start with the Apple smartwatch, now one of the most popular and flagship products of the Cupertino company. The Watch series 10 has the largest display ever (up to 75% more than Series 3 and up to 30% more than Series 4, Series 5, Series 6 and SE models), but it is also the Apple Watch thinner than ever. The battery has been implemented: now it will be enough 30 minutes to reach 80% charge. The OLED display with wide viewing angle is even brighter and easy to read even when viewed from the side. Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence, Apple has also added new health-related services, which allow you to monitor the quality of your sleep and the presence of heart rate anomalies. Then there is Ultra 2the ‘deluxe’ version of Apple Watch with a black titanium case, designed especially for athletes. Both Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be available on September 20.

Airpods 4 and Airpods Max

Also on September 20th the new version of the Apple wireless earphones. Not only has the design of the headphones and the case (a little more compact) changed, but they also feature a major technological leap. It starts with the specially designed H2 chip, which is the basis of the new audio noise reduction algorithm that adapts to every listening environment: not only does it analyze the ambient noise and automatically reduce it, but it also detects if we are starting a conversation, consequently lowering the volume of what we were listening to and raising it again when we have finished speaking. Thanks to spatial audio, listening to music or watching a film becomes an immersive three-dimensional listening experience, while making a video call will replicate the sensation of having the interlocutor in front of you. The earphones are also resistant to dust, sweat and water: they can even be used in the rain.

The AirPods Max over-ear headphones have also been improved and will be available from September 20 in many new colors.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Finally, the highlight: iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, coming September 20. New A18 chip, even thinner edges for even larger displays, three new colors (blue, green and pink) that join the classic black and white, more powerful battery, new ultra-wide angle for even more professional photos and a system to control the 48MP Fusion camera more easily, customizing functions such as exposure or depth of field for each photo. All this is also supported by a larger battery that ensures about 22 hours of video playback on a single charge and the ability to bring the battery back to 50% in 30 minutes. Improved sound, thanks to advanced intelligence, also: now it will be possible to adjust the voices in your videos, for example by lowering background noise or making only the person speaking in the frame heard.