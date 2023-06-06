During the opening conference of WWDC 23 in San Francisco, Apple announced iOS 17, an important release that updates the communication experience especially in the most common apps, namely Phone, FaceTime and Messages, making sharing with AirDrop and offers smarter input modes that make typing faster and more accurate. iOS 17 also introduces new experiences with Journal, an app that makes it easy for people to write down everything that happens during the day, and StandBy, to see information at a glance while iPhone is sleeping and charging. Apple also previewed iPadOS 17, which offers users new ways to customize the lock screen and interact with widgets. Working with PDFs becomes easier with the auto-enter feature that intelligently identifies and fills in form fields, while Notes gets a new experience for annotating PDFs and collaborating with them. Messages is also receiving updates, including a new sticker experience, and users can now leave FaceTime audio and video messages. The Health app comes to iPad and introduces interactive graphics, while HealthKit allows development teams to create innovative experiences designed specifically for the iPad display. iPadOS 17 is available today as a developer beta, and will be available as a free software update this fall.

As for the Mac, Apple has introduced macOS Sonoma, the new version of the desktop operating system, with new live screensavers and powerful widgets that offer new customization options. Users can now arrange widgets directly on the desktop, interact with them with a single click, and thanks to Continuity, access the complete ecosystem of iPhone widgets directly on their Mac. In macOS Sonoma, even video conferencing becomes more engaging thanks to new features that help with remote presentations, such as Presenter Overlay, an overlay mode that places the presenter above the content being shared, and Reactions, which lets you apply fun, cinematic-quality video effects activated with gestures. More updates coming to Safari will further improve the web experience. Profiles let you keep your web activity separate between different topics or projects, and web apps allow quicker access to your favorite sites. Furthermore, the gaming experience gets even better with the introduction of Game Mode.

With tvOS 17, FaceTime arrives on Apple TV 4K, allowing for the first time to use the app on the TV using iPhone or iPad as a camera. tvOS 17 also introduces a new Control Center and a number of improvements that offer a more personalized experience that works even better with iPhone. Apple TV 4K brings Apple TV+ and all the most popular streaming apps together on the big screen at home. On Apple Watch several new features with watchOS 10, which brings an innovative approach to the watch to quickly view information thanks to redesigned apps, a new Smart Collection to show the most relevant widgets at the right time and new watch faces. For those who practice cycling, new metrics, training views and Bluetooth connectivity have been introduced for power meters, speed sensors and cadence sensors. Those who love trekking can now count on new Maps and Compass Waypoint functions.