More than a dozen robots dance synchronized to the sound of the music while a few meters away an android prepares cocktails with a flow that many waiters would like. It is one of the many futuristic scenarios that can be seen at CES, which is being held this week in Las Vegas. In the largest consumer electronics fair on the planet, in addition to all kinds of automatons, it is possible to glimpse multiple curious —and sometimes absurd— devices.

A urine analyzer for the toilet

French company Withings wants users to pee on their device. U-Scan is placed in the toilet and analyzes the urine in real time to detect possible health problems, in addition to monitoring the menstrual cycle. Admirian Albisson, an employee of the company, describes this device as “a urinalysis laboratory.” “There is a lot of health data on it and people only look at it once a year. With this device and an app, it is possible to have data on hydration, nutrition or the ovulation period easily”, she says. The device, according to her account, will go on sale in Europe in the second half of 2023 for about 500 euros.

An interactive masturbator

In one of the pavilions of the Las Vegas Convention Center, a group of men huddle around a masturbator. the apparatus, which is called Handy and costs about 200 euros, has a piece of rubber inside that recreates a penis and moves from top to bottom. “It gives up to 600 blows per minute, it can go very fast or very slow,” explains María Luna, from Sweet Tech. In addition to the fact that another person can control how the device moves remotely with an application, it is integrated with audio, video and games. The objective is for “handy to replicate in perfect harmony what is happening in a video”: “What you see or what you hear, you will feel”. The company has already sold 70,000 units. This is indicated by Luna, who points out that between 3,000 and 4,000 machines are connected every day.

A printer that dyes hair

Kyusuk Lee, an employee of the South Korean company Prinker, asks an assistant to stretch out his arm. He then passes over a machine that, in a matter of seconds, imprints a temporary tattoo on his skin. With it, this company has captivated the attention of hundreds of attendees at the fair in recent years. In this edition, Prinker has surprised with a device that takes pieces of hair and temporarily dyes them with colors. Lee predicts that it will go on sale in the middle of this year.

Kyusuk Lee with the Prinker machine that can dye hair in a few seconds. Elizabeth Rubio.

A message finder

Probably one of the most extravagant services shown at CES is Genchi. It is a search engine that allows a user to ask another person to go somewhere for him while recording what he sees. “The goal is that you can experience the situation even if you are not there in person,” explains Chinaru Arnold, from the Japanese company Toraru. For example, one person could pay another to walk up to a store with a camera and show them some clothes, go sightseeing in a certain place, or even visit someone in the hospital.

In fact, according to Arnold’s account, the idea came about five years ago when the CEO of the company was taking care of his mother. “He had to cancel all the events he wanted to attend and so he thought if someone could be there for him, he wouldn’t have to miss out on those opportunities,” he says. At the moment, this platform can only be used in Japan, although the company plans to expand to other countries. The price depends on the service and can range “from a couple of dollars up to about 100 dollars.”

A mask for confidential calls

If last year one of the most extravagant inventions was a mask to show emotions with LED lights, in this edition one that absorbs the voice has attracted attention so that users can make confidential calls anywhere. Stephane Hersen, from the company Skyted, tries it on for a demonstration and when he talks with it on, what she says is not heard. This device is designed so that gamers “can shout at two in the morning without waking the neighbors” and so that those who do business can keep all kinds of calls without being heard.

A shoe rack that eliminates bad odors

A shoe rack connected to the mobile that aspires to absorb moisture and eliminate bad odors from footwear. This LG invention, called the Styler ShoeCare, uses pressurized steam-based technology that, according to the company, “makes shoes more pleasant to wear and have around.” It supposedly takes shoe type and fabric into account and can refresh up to four pairs in 37 minutes.

A fall arrest belt

Among the most curious inventions of the fair also stands out a belt whose objective is to predict falls and possible femur fractures in older people. “This type of fracture involves hospitalization in 100% of cases, loss of autonomy in 50% of cases and death in 30% of cases,” says Victoria Lamour Chambon, from the French company Sas Hippy. When the belt detects that someone is going to fall, she “immediately activates an airbag to cushion the impact and prevent a fracture.” In addition, in that case, she sends an alert to her family’s mobile phone.

The Sas Hippy belts, which seek to predict falls and avoid possible femur fractures. Elizabeth Rubio.

A helmet that analyzes brain activity

Jiyu Kim wears a large white helmet on his head. “With it, we scan the brain waves and analyze them thanks to software based on artificial intelligence,” he says. This device, designed for both children and the elderly, performs electroencephalograms and is approved as a medical device in South Korea. This is explained by Kim, who ensures that the helmet “can detect in 10 minutes mild cognitive impairment, the stage prior to dementia, and if a person is at high risk of suffering from depression.”

a foot scanner

“Many women and men struggle when shopping for dress shoes because they often don’t fit correctly because manufacturers make them out of the box,” says orthopedic surgeon Taryn Rose of Alia Technologies. Her company has manufactured, on the one hand, a device and, on the other, an application that scans the foot in great detail taking into account 192 different measurements. After generating a 3D representation, the company manufactures a personalized shoe that adapts to each user.

An anti-theft device for the computer

Every 53 seconds a laptop is stolen, according to Laplok. This company has exposed a possible solution at CES: a device that is used to fix the computer to a table. This is intended to prevent someone from stealing it when you are in a cafeteria, a university or any other crowded place. Once the laptop is fixed to the table, a code would have to be entered into the Laplok accessory to be able to move it.

