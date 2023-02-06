The clear victory in the derby consolidates the Champions League ambitions: behind Napoli, the Nerazzurri are the ones who are better off. Large squad, solid game, clear hierarchies, a Lautaro in a state of grace who makes the difference against anyone in Italy. The Skriniar case has come back without a hitch, so the mood and the condition are growing exponentially. Now one last piece is missing: the complete recovery of Lukaku.