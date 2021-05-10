“Users live online, but they only interact through platforms: they enter Facebook, Tinder or home banking to make exchanges, just as they continue to enter bars, stores and shopping malls.”

Jose Luis Fernandez, doctor in Social Sciences and professor of Semiotics at the Faculty of Social Sciences (UBA), describes in Media lives. Between the massive and the individual (La Crujía, 1390 pesos) the relationships that we have been building in recent years with the applications of our cell phones: mediatizations.

“A mediatization is any exchange of messages through a technology. The opposite of mediatization is face-to-face exchanges. Despite what is believed, mediatizations are not virtual, they are as real as in the face to face, and they are not non-face-to-face either: they are different modes of presence in mediated society “, he explains to Clarion the communication expert.

The clarification that interactions through applications such as TikTok, YouTube or Instagram are as real as “face to face”, recalls the acronym used by those who spend (many) hours in front of computers and refer to what happens outside the PC as AFK: Away From Keyboard.

This is, far from the keyboard, what denotes that what happens in technological devices happens “in real life” (IRL, In Real Life).

The book thematizes the practices that circulate from the sustained use of devices. Photo EFE

The excessive use of networks, the excessive prominence sought with the publications, the perverse tyranny of like and the fierce battle for attention seem eminently new phenomena.

And yet, Fernández dissects the mediatizations that are new technologies, but whose roots can be found in the French Revolution, the Middle Ages or even much further back.

This new way of bonding that breaks with the old structure where “You were famous or you were not” it demands a deeper reflection, according to the author.

Here, the UBA and UNTREF researcher explains the meaning of a book that began to be written before the coronavirus pandemic and that, with the arrival of Covid-19, was resignified in light of the already installed new normality.

─Who did you write this book for?

─The book is designed for two audiences: the academic and professional who are dedicated to communicational issues, but also for the general public really concerned about some issue regarding media, platforms, applications or networks. I mean parents who want to understand their children’s lives in smartphones, or to professionals who intend to improve their performances on pedagogical or commercial platforms, or to individuals or institutions that They urgently need to redesign their political communication.

Mobile apps and games grew dramatically during the pandemic. AFP photo

─What does it mean that “studying mediatizations is, increasingly, studying contexts of social and cultural life”?

─The communication on public roads and the mobile reception of the radio were anticipations of media contexts: they accompanied and forced you to interact in the development of your social life, not in the stillness of the movie theater or the home living room. The hearings were originally intended for the big radio at home or, even more strongly, for television at home and group reception.

And now, what about platforms like Instagram or TikTok?

─In the new media ecosystem, two things happen: more and more, through the smartphone, it is mediated in various moments of daily life and, on another level. You enter Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, but also home banking, sound or audiovisual content distribution platforms, dating platforms, as before. But you also still enter a bar, a club, an office, an educational building, to do certain activities. The daily life of this time is in tension between the individual and the public, and this is very evident in the different platforms.

TikTok has mainly young audiences. AP Photo

─And this is traversed by “postbroadcasting”. What is it and how is it related to the Netflix documentary by Nisman?

─The case of the documentary about Nisman shows how an audiovisual content platform (Netflix) brings to the central scene of an entire country a political-judicial case that was no longer present. From there, the mass media and the platforms where there is opinion, take up the issue, which is very controversial in Argentina. The discussion is twofold: about the court case and about the documentary. We call this ecosystem postbroadcasting that forces the coexistence between mass media and very different platforms.

Nisman’s Netflix documentary produced a massive amount of media material. Netflix photo

─In the book it is explained that “the important thing happens at the borders” of these phenomena, however. What does this mean?

─On the one hand we try to understand why there is a media phenomenon that generates interest, worry or scandal. On the other hand, in the platforms that we all use today, technological, economic, sociological and political points of view converge. From there, the great transformations of communication are being studied in the academies. The important thing happens not in the center of what society and culture consider as important, but on its edges.

─But what would these “edges” be?

─For example, the walls, feeds or timelines are full of dialoguing responses in spaces that are semi-public. There is always someone who ask or answer questions about privacy, effectively confused food dishes are shown, without it being a gourmet space or equivalent. These coexistence involve lives on borders that a few decades ago were unthinkable: you were media or not.

─How does the current development of social networks impact the way of communicating a message?

─In simple terms: even if it was a debatable conception, before there were emitters and receivers; now, a good part of the exchanges are between issuers and issuersThey will have different repercussions and powers but all of them can broadcast and interact in public spaces. Five types of circulations are displayed in the book, and perhaps there are others. A very interesting one is the one that occurs in musical circuits in which live face-to-face exchanges coexist with the presence on different platforms, generalists or specialized.

─One issue you are dealing with is the “ambiguity” of the platforms (in the example of Futurock and Vorterix). How does this work on the recipient of the message?

─Radio platforms are still largely dedicated to broadcasting, now with various types of exchange, not only sound, and even so, they allow us to see the different and complex possibilities that open for the various platforms.

Mario Pergolini, founder of Vorterix, one of the “ambiguous” platforms that Fernández points out. Photo Marcelo Carroll

─But in the book you explain that the platforms we use today are also transformed.

─Of course, because all platforms are transformed, not only by proposals from their designers and owners, but also by the uses that users add. A case of ambiguity:WhatsApp is an inter-individual, group or almost massive platform if progressively large groups are formed? It is a typical situation of ambiguity.

─Beyond Covid, what changes with the new mediatizations that applications such as Zoom, WhatsApp and others produce in our lives?

─ It seems that various platforms and applications, and their progressive maturations and hybridizations, will be the socio-cultural context of extensive areas of social life, such as office work; education, especially university; meetings, congresses and labor and academic colloquia; the process of knowledge between individuals, prior to the first date and, undoubtedly, a good part of musical life.

─I return to Umberto Eco’s “apocalyptic-integrated” dichotomy. How does academia react to the analysis of these new phenomena?

─The presence of a succession of revolutionary novelties in society is not new, but it is more accentuated in times of invention such as in the second half of the 19th century and in the last three or four decades. The academic reflection, in front of the novelties, is usually conservative: let’s not buy as a novelty something that is prior Or, more obviously, the new topics can be treated with the previous theories and methodologies. The truth is that it is true that many phenomena have continuity, but there are also undoubtedly transformative phenomena.

─And your book, in which approach does it stop?

─The proposal is that, when a novel mediatization is studied, the first stage of research should be the reconstruction of the previous that is presented today: there are voice and audio messages since the end of the 19th century, brief news and furious discussions, at least since before the French Revolution and ambiguous and differentiated uses of information, since the depths of time ( It is not the same to be interested in war, than in prices or gardening). Without that initial stage, it is very difficult to understand the profound novelty of a new mediatization, in order to understand its transformations.