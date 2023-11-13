Being free to live or die, all the human oddities. Comment

The human oddities they have characteristics that range from the most accentuated indifference to the most disinterested love. In these few lines I would also like to underline how contradictory the man’s thought towards the lives of others.

A few days ago I was reading about one of our compatriots, the actress Sibilla Barbieri 58 years old, who was accompanied in Swiss to be able to put an end to one’s suffering, all seasoned with a clear will. The other inconsistency is of a little girl named Then Gregoryonly eight months old suffering from a serious illness, supported by the unshakable desire of her parents to be able to give her a chance, fight in the British courts to ensure that the plug is not pulled.

With a pro-life gesture the Council of Ministers awarded Indi the Italian citizenship and therefore the possibility of being treated at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Rome (owned by the Holy See). Now, in Italy the Mrs. Barbieri she was unable to obtain euthanasia due to the narrowness of the law, while little Indi “wait” day after day to see her request to try to get well accepted.

Choices in life are only inextricably linked to hope: 1. to no longer suffer, 2. at eight months to have hope of being able to have a future. Request: all this doesn’t seem contradictory to you? Beyond religious belief Wouldn’t it be more appropriate for everyone to choose to survive or die in the best way possible? Among the many properties, will there also be that of being able to manage my life as I please?

