ROME. With the stop to the basic income, “hundreds of thousands of people will find themselves without support over the next few days”. It is the alarm raised by Daniela Barbaresiresponsible for social and health policies of the CGIL. “The government – he explains – is unloading the burden on the Municipalities, but the Municipalities can’t do it, they don’t have resources and they don’t have staff” to allow social services to take charge of people and to communicate the taking charge to the Inps. In addition, “the procedures are missing, the circulars are missing, the activation of training support is missing, which in any case will not start before September”. And fiery words come from the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini: «The whole government is doing it. The government cuts the income of 169,000 families who are poor and at the same time continues to make tax amnesties. He is neither in heaven nor on earth in a country where one is poor by working and where half the country struggles to make ends meet”.

The number of beneficiaries drops to 700,000 families

And now the numbers. The numbers of those who will lose the subsidy linked to the basic income could be lower than those contained in the Technical report to the law establishing the Inclusion allowance (Adi) from 2024 for families in difficulty in which there is at least one minor component, disabled or over 60. According to the Technical Report, there will be 697,000 nuclei who will receive the inclusion check (with more immigrants since the requirement of years of residence is reduced from 10 to 5), while the people who will have the activation tool will be 436,000 . But the reference is to over 1.1 million families with basic income while, also thanks to the economic recovery, the number – according to the latest INPS data – was already reduced to around one million in June. As regards spending, the Report forecasts 5,487.3 million euros for 2024, and 5,644.5 million for 2025 for the inclusion allowance, compared to over 8.7 for the basic income.

Here comes the support training

According to what has been learned, the government would be considering the introduction of a “Training support” starting from September 2023. Since the implementing decrees are still missing to start the platform called Siisl (Information System for Social and Labor Inclusion), expected by the law to introduce the Inclusion allowance to replace the basic income starting from 2024. The idea is that former beneficiaries of the basic income could receive “Support for training and work” (350 euros per month for a maximum of 12 months) as soon as they have completed all the required formal procedures. These procedures include signing a personalized service agreement at the employment centres, registering with three employment agencies and enrolling in a training course.

Here’s how it works

Therefore, it is not necessary to actually start the training course to be eligible for the grant, but it will be sufficient to complete these formal fulfilments. In the meantime, while the Siisl platform is expected to be operational, the formal requirements are enough to receive the check, but the payment will only be made when the platform and the courses have actually started. Furthermore, even in this case, you will be entitled to receive retroactive payments. This situation also applies to those who are already attending a training or internship course and have been taken care of by the employment centre, even if they have lost their Citizenship Income.

FdI calls for a commission of inquiry

Meanwhile, it is a total clash between the majority and the opposition after the news of the suspension of the subsidy via text message for 169 thousand families. The majority defends the decision, with the Brothers of Italy going further and criticizing the former INPS president Pasquale Tridico, asking for a commission of inquiry into his work. An attitude that arouses the anger of the 5 Stars, and Giuseppe Conte speaks of “institutional bullying”.

The political confrontation

The opposition harshly criticizes INPS’s decision to communicate the suspension of basic income to many beneficiaries via text message, calling it “brutal”. Elly Schlein of the dem comments that the right’s response to people in difficulty is “your business”, while Conte accuses Meloni of turning his back on the needy without even putting his face on it, using a text message as a way of saying “get by”.