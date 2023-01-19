Even Pickel, Ferguson and Djuric don’t deserve to stay on the bench: the advice of the day according to the Fantaredazione team

“If you don’t bet, you will never win,” said Charles Bukowski. The fantasy coaches are well aware of this who, every week, look for what could turn out to be pleasant surprises to line up alongside the top players within their squad. Also for this day in Serie A, therefore, we have chosen for you 5 “low cost” names on which to focus on fantasy football.

IGOR (14) — After the defeat against Roma, Fiorentina need to get back up in the last match of the first leg. Vincenzo Italiano’s team will host Turin, which did not start 2023 in the best possible way, collecting two draws and one defeat. The Brazilian centre-back, together with Milenkovic, will have the task of marking Antonio Sanabria, a striker who hasn’t shone so far. Watch out for corner kicks too. In fact, Fiorentina is the team that has taken the most corners in this Serie A season (124). Igor’s centimeters could prove to be the extra weapon in stationary situations. The class of 1998 could be your trump card. See also Luis Díaz: date of the second leg in the Champions League semifinal

CHARLES PICKEL (18) — The victory against Napoli in the Coppa Italia may have given confidence to Cremonese and to the Swiss midfielder, author of a goal against the Azzurri. The Grigiorossi, after snatching the pass for the quarterfinals, are ready to start again in the championship. The change on the bench seems to have given confidence to the newly promoted team, still looking for a victory in this Serie A (the last teams to end the first half of the championship without having won a single win were Ancona and Perugia in 2003-04). Deployed from mid-wing, Pickel, who has a FM of 5.9, with his insertions can hurt Bologna, who concede a lot in defense and only kept a clean sheet twice this season. You can give the former Basel a chance.

LEWIS FERGUSON (26) — A more than pleasant surprise. Always starting from the 10th day, Thiago Motta can no longer do without the Scotsman. Twelve games, 3 goals and FM equal to 7 in the season for the 1999 class, a true revelation of Bologna up to now. A real “all-round player” within the rossoblù squad. His team will face Cremonese, bottom in the standings but full of enthusiasm after the victory in the Italian Cup and the change of coach. However, the Grigiorossi have shown great gaps in the defense up to now and with his quality Ferguson can really hurt Ballardini’s team. The bonus is around the corner, don’t leave it out. See also Kerley's revenge: "See? We said so. And hat-trick was"

GIANLUCA CAPRARI (45) — Is the playmaker we had admired so much with the Hellas Verona shirt back? Two goals against Cremonese and many plays that allowed the red and white to win in the last championship match. In this round of Serie A, Monza will host Sassuolo, in a crisis of results and fourth from bottom in the standings. Together with Ciurria, the class of 1993 is called to give quality to his attack against the neroverdi. The defense of Dionisi’s team hasn’t shone in the last few outings while, on the contrary, in the offensive phase the red and whites have shown that they can be really dangerous. Caprari is the driver of this Monza, leaving him out would be madness.

AC MILAN DJURIC (26) — The “GGG” is taking Hellas Verona by the hand. Despite the last match against Inter, the former Salernitana center forward is the yellow and blue team’s point of reference. The Bosnian is the player who wins the most aerial duels in all of Serie A (91) and with his sidekicks he is always able to create interesting attacking situations for his teammates. Zaffaroni’s men will face Lecce on this 19th day. Umtiti and Baschirotto are not two simple customers, but the centimeters and physicality of the class of 1990 could make the difference. Verona also needs his goals for the salvation race. Trust the great gentle giant. See also Sports programming on TV for this Wednesday, August 24

January 19 – 18:21

