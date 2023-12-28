Honda, 2024 the year of rebirth?

After sadly concluding atlast place in the constructors' standings in both 2022 and 2023, the Honda it has at least managed to complete the political battle for concessions. MotoGP has in fact approved a new system to allow the performance rebalancing of the category, revising the previous one which would have excluded the Japanese manufacturer, given that Alex Rins won a GP in the championship that has just ended.

And so Honda has cashed in on the official status of concessionswhich for her include more tires available in tests (260), starting drivers to be able to field in private tests, unlimited circuits to test on, 6 wildcards, 9 or 10 engines on race weekends with development, and 2 aerodynamic updates.

Puig talks about the 2023 negotiations

Interviewed by the Spaniards of Brandthe Honda HRC team principal Alberto Puigdid not deny contacting Gigi Dall'Ignastimulated in this regard by a specific question: “We have not only examined this hypothesis, but several. A Japanese head of the technical sector? We haven't decided yet, we are open to everything, the goal is to get the best ideas. Not only engineers, but also technical consultants.”

Puig finally retraced the arrival of Luca Marini after Marc Marquez's farewell: “First there weren't many options. Then we analyzed Marini's career in both Moto2 and MotoGP and we considered him to be a very constant, analytical and young rider. He and his group were the first to contact us when they learned that Marc had left. He was the first to show interest and we analyzed and evaluated him and the decision to sign him was taken by the company. I'm sure he will give us a good contribution, given that he comes from a winning bike and can give us a lot of information. Acosta or Aldeguer? Never considered, we wanted a rider already experienced in MotoGP.”