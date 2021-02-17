Mallorca awoke this morning to freezing temperatures with 0.4 degrees being registered in Escorca but the Palma Met Office say that by lunch-time we will be basking in 20 degrees Centigrade.

The Palma Met Office has said that there will be warmer temperatures than usual this week with sun being forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Minimum earlr morning temperatures: 0.4 Escorca 0.5 Lluc 2 Palma Univ 2 Binissalem 2 Campos 3 Muro 3 Sa Pobla 3 Sta Maria 3 Sineu 3 Petra 4 Camos, Salines 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Artà 4 Porreres 5 Pollença 5 P. Pollença 5 Andratx 5 Manacor 5 Calvià 5 Llucmajor 6 S. Servera 7 P. Soller