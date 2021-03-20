“When I put on the Madrid kit, I looked at the shield and I knew something was wrong. In the end I ended up in the team I want, “he commented. Pedri in a recent interview on RAC-1. The only 18-year-old canary has become a benchmark for the culé team after Madrid had the opportunity to sign him in the lower categories. This is not the first case of players who could have been whites and ended up triumphing over Blaugranas. Many of them, as Pedri has done, won over the fans with phrases against Madrid.

Luis Enrique

The Spaniard wore the white jersey for five seasons and then switched to Barcelona in 1996/1997. Since then, he has not stopped leaving messages to his team. He has been one of the rivals most called by the fans at the Bernabéu. “PFor a Barça player it is always gratifying to feel whistled at the Santiago Bernabéu“He commented about it.” I see myself in figurines on television and I look weird in white. I think the azulgrana suits me better, “he commented, recalling his past at Madrid.

Alfonso

His case is special because he was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid. However, his dream was always to dress as a Barça player, as he assured when he signed with Barcelona. After not succeeding in Chamartín, he was signed by Betis, and five years later he arrived at the Camp Nou. “I wanted to go to Barça at all costs and the dream has come true“, he assured in his presentation.

Dani alves

Real Madrid and Barcelona fought for the signing of the Brazilian when he was at Sevilla. Although the white team had welcomed his arrival, he decided to go to the maximum rival. Years later, he said he was proud of the decision. “I am grateful to have been able to avoid going to Madrid and, obviously, signing for Barça. Building what we did in Barcelona was more exciting for me. We had to change history and we did. In Madrid, he would have added pages to a book they had already written, “he affirmed.