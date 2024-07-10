A return that fascinates

It comes from Hungary and the usually well-informed Magyar site Formula.hu the new market bomb of a 2024 season that – between rumors and announcements – is certainly not failing to keep the attention of insiders and fans high even outside the track. The hypothesis on the table, which emerged during the Silverstone weekend, would be that of a Toyota brand returns to F1The Japanese company had been present as a constructor in the Circus from 2002 to 2009, investing large sums of money but obtaining modest results in return.

Alfa Romeo-Sauber style agreement

The plan this time would be different and would include a gradual entrybut still significant, of the Japanese giant. Toyota in fact is currently evaluating the possibility of forming an alliance with the American team Haas. According to the Hungarian website, negotiations between the parties are underway and if they come to fruition, the Toyota brand could appear on the cars of the team founded by Gene Haas as early as the 2025 season. type of agreementat least initially, it could be similar to that carried out for several seasons by Alfa Romeo and Sauber in past championships.

Engine no (for now), chassis yes

There power unit therefore – also for the start of the new regulatory cycle of 2026 – would still be supplied by Ferrariwho has an ongoing contract with the team managed by Ayao Komatsu for the next seasons. In the future, then, a direct intervention from Japan could be evaluated.

But if the engine issue is still cold, Toyota could still intervene – in whole or in part, it is not yet clear – in the construction of the framecurrently built by Dallara. The Japanese could in fact make their Cologne headquartersequipped with a wind tunnel that has also been used by McLaren in the past and is currently being used by the Andretti Global team in its pursuit of F1 as the 11th team.