The curtain falls on another year. Amid the festivities, Nagorno Karabakh faces its dissolution as a republic. According to the agreement between the Armenian authorities of that territory and Azerbaijan, as of January 1, all state institutions will be annulled and Nagorno Karabakh will cease to exist. The enclave, internationally recognized as part of the territory of Azerbaijan but populated by a majority of ethnic Armenians, had declared itself independent in 1991, amid the fall of the Soviet Union.

The dissolution of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh – in the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh – is the end of a process that began with the 2020 war and was recently sealed by Azerbaijan.

In 2023, President Ilham Aliyev recorded one more triumph: Nagorno Karabakh without Armenians.

The year began with a blockade that subjected the entire population of Nagorno Karabakh to a humanitarian crisis which lasted for 10 months. Meanwhile, peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued.

Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin corridor, the highway that connected Armenia to that territory. The siege, which began with a protest by supposed eco-activists demanding the management of mines under Armenian control, culminated with the installation of an Azerbaijani checkpoint that cut off the land link with Armenia.

End of the self-proclaimed republic

During this year, the Armenian side alerted the international community about Azerbaijan's attempts to carry out ethnic cleansing in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. When the humanitarian crisis intensified due to the absence of food, fuel and medicine, Argentine lawyer Luis Moreno Ocampo, former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, published a report in which he described the blockade of the Lachin corridor by from Azerbaijan.

In September, at the height of the humanitarian emergency, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stormed Nagorno-Karabakh. The offensive and the rapid increase in civilian casualties in the course of a day forced the authorities of the enclave to request a ceasefire. But, the agreement led to the disarmament of the Karabakh Defense Army, leaving the population in conditions of even greater helplessness.

Within hours, the mass displacement of Armenians began. Added to the list of fatalities due to the escalation of violence were around two hundred inhabitants who died due to the explosion of a fuel tank near the capital, Stepanakert.

In this context, residents rushed to gather some belongings and flee. The Berdzor-Lachin highway was clogged with a long line of vehicles that took up to 40 hours to cross the crossing into Armenia.







In less than a week, Nagorno-Karabakh became a ghost territory. More than 100,000 refugees were evacuated to Armenia and, since then, have faced the challenge of adapting to a new reality.

Alliances and tensions

In 2023, the South Caucasus region became a gateway for international actors who attempted to intervene in the conflict mediation process.

The United States and the European Union continued to get involved, creating instances of dialogue between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. But, this rapprochement with the West set off alarm bells in Russia, an actor that has historically been key in the search for agreements between the parties.

While the aspiration of Western representatives was to expand their presence in the region and reduce Russian influence in the South Caucasus, Armenia's ties with Russia became strained with mutual accusations.

Armenia questioned Russian inaction, denounced its non-compliance with the supply of weapons and distanced itself from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet military alliance controlled by Russia, absenting itself from meetings of leaders of the member states.

Despite the conciliatory approaches of its foreign policy and its calls for urgent international intervention to address the humanitarian crisis and the reported ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia believes that the world community merely watched the outcome of the population's misery.







The delayed reaction of States and international organizations was reflected in shipments of humanitarian aid or monitoring in Nagorno Karabakh organized by the UN to supervise the ceasefire when not a single Armenian inhabitant was left in the site.

New Year, new doubts

In recent times, no official meetings between the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan with international mediation have been planned. Recently, the Azerbaijani side proposed direct negotiations to Armenia, so that the negotiation process “does not become hostage to third countries.”

The Armenian side responded by proposing a meeting of border demarcation commissions from each country. The parties agreed to continue this format.

Subsequently, an agreement was announced that established the exchange of prisoners and Armenia's support for Azerbaijan's candidacy to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, withdrawing its own candidacy.

The return of 32 Armenian prisoners held captive in Baku since 2020 has raised some hope for a real peace process. However, subsequent events deepened the distrust of Armenian society regarding attempts to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

In the present, Azerbaijan continues its territorial claims in Armenia, demanding control of eight villages – some of them enclaves – located in Armenian territory. On the other hand, in one of its last sessions, the Parliament of Azerbaijan approved a declaration that proposes the “return of Azerbaijanis” to their “historical homeland”, considering the current territory of Armenia. This document that considers Armenia as “Western Azerbaijan” opens the possibilities of new plans to invade Armenian territory.

In this scenario, Karabakh refugees try to resume their daily lives on safe ground. Those who lived there until three months ago do not believe in a peaceful return under Azerbaijani sovereignty. For the displaced population, Nagorno Karabakh becomes the memory of a constant struggle for survival.