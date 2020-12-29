Hrithik Roshan bought 2 apartments Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is still living in a rented apartment. This year, he has bought 2 apartments in the Versova area of ​​Juhu for about Rs 97.5 crore. Hrithik’s plan is to combine these two apartments and create a big sea-facing apartment. The total space in both apartments is 38 thousand square feet. It also has an open sky terrace and a completely separate private lift. Hrithik has also got 10 parking in the building along with these two apartments. The name of this building is being called Mannat. Well it is not like that Hrithik’s apartment is not good. Photos of his house have come out before, which is very beautiful. Hrithik also used to pay Rs 8.25 lakh rent every month for this house.

Alia Bhatt bought flat near Ranbir Kapoor’s apartment Alia Bhatt already has 2 flats in Mumbai but recently bought another flat. According to reports, Alia bought this property in Juhu and it is worth Rs 13 crore. It is being told that this is a 2300 square feet apartment and it is on the first floor. A stamp duty of 65.55 lakh rupees has been given for this flat. Alia has also got parking space for 2 trains with this flat.

Amrita Puri has also bought a luxurious apartment In Bollywood, she worked in films like ‘Ayesha’, ‘Kai Po Chhe’ and ‘Judicial Hai Kya’ and Amrita Puri, daughter of former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri along with her mother Anita, bought a luxurious apartment worth Rs 50 crore. is. The apartment is being reported in the posh Malabar Hills area of ​​Mumbai.

Due to Corona virus, every sector has suffered huge losses in the year 2020. The film industry is also not untouched by this. However, during this corona, Bollywood celebrities have taken advantage of this and have also bought expensive properties in Mumbai. In fact, the Maharashtra government had drastically reduced the stamp duty to give a boost to the real estate sector, which also led to a drop in property prices. The government had reduced the stamp duty from 5% to just 2% by 31 December 2020. This has reduced property prices by 10 to 15%. Taking advantage of this, many Sylabs have invested in the property.