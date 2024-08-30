“I never saw you as a provider, I always thought that you were, first and foremost, my partner and the father of my daughters,” says Gabriela Toscano to Juan Diego Botto in one of the most intense and significant scenes of Widows of Thursdays (2009). For Olga M., a 39-year-old civil servant, and Daniel P., a 43-year-old househusband, the line from Marcelo Piñeyro’s film perfectly sums up the situation they found themselves in in the spring of 2021, when Daniel’s increasingly frequent anxiety attacks forced him to quit his job as a fibre optic installer.

After a period of rest that allowed him to regain his emotional balance, Daniel confessed in a couples therapy session that he was mortified by the prospect of going out to look for a new job. He did not feel prepared: “I was very sincere, because the therapist insisted that I be,” Daniel himself explained to ICON, “but I also felt selfish and inconsiderate, as if by admitting something like that I was betraying our family project.” Olga, after considering it calmly, proposed a new cohabitation agreement: “How about you take your time and take care of the house and the children for the moment?” Their children were four and six years old. That is what they did.

Over time, the arrangement that seemed provisional has been transformed into a stable pact that both consider convenient and fair. Daniel is no longer looking for work. He feels comfortable with his domestic and parenting routines, which involve, as Olga admits, “an unpaid work day, but as intense, as practical and as dignified as the one I do from Monday to Friday in the office.” “In a certain sense,” Daniel admits, “this is a luxury that we can afford, because Olga is a level A civil servant and has a good salary. In addition, the apartment we live in is owned by my parents, so it is not essential for us to have a second paycheck.” Olga adds that the tasks that Daniel does on a daily basis are not paid, but they are “very valuable,” and he approaches them “with a lot of love and a sense of responsibility.”

Daniel is not what was called until now a trad husband. And he knows it (“housewife would be the right expression,” he adds). In a certain sense, he is the complete opposite of a trad husband, This label, not new, but not widely spread on the networks, would group together the necessary accessories of thes trad wives. That is, according to American comedian Joey Thompson, traditional men who proudly assume their role as exclusive providers and do not necessarily know how infernal gadgets like the vacuum cleaner or the dishwasher work or the name of their children’s teacher.

Because, according to a survey by the INE carried out in 2021, the care of minors falls mainly on women (40.2%, compared to 4.8% of men). Housework also falls mainly on them. Thus, 45.9% of women are responsible for most of the housework, compared to 14.9% of men. Meanwhile, 15.7% of men do not regularly participate in these tasks, compared to 6% of women.

Toxic masculinity

A few weeks ago, Daniel read in his feed from Facebook an article about trad wives, wives and girlfriends who choose to stay at home fulfilling the traditional role of housewives. He found it curious, “just like that,” and shared it adding a comment, in a humorous tone, in which he described himself as a trad husband, addicted to ironing sessions and increasingly fond of home-baking.

The comment had a very negative impact: “In just a few hours, the thread was filled with comments from people I barely know and who know nothing about my personal circumstances, but who did not hesitate to call me a jerk, a profiteer, a kept man, castrated or a disgrace to the male gender.”

But the most painful thing was the intervention of a close friend who reproached him for referring to his situation on a social network: “You have to be more foresighted, bro“Embarrassments are not aired in public.” Daniel replied that he does not believe he has any reason to be ashamed. But the spiral of toxicity continued its course: “It was a reality check, an instant digital lynching that I did not expect at all. Now I realize that even some people around us who say they respect the agreement that Olga and I have reached, our particular way of organizing and living together, deep down do not understand or respect it. They consider it an anomaly.”

The available data seems to reinforce Olga and Daniel’s perception. According to a study published by Ipsos in March of this year, 19% of Spanish men and 14% of Spanish women agree with the statement that men who look after their children are less “masculine”. The figure at a global level is much higher (24% of men and 19% of women), but it is still significant, in the opinion of Daniel and his partner, that one in five Spaniards agrees without qualification with such a “questionable and prejudiced” statement.

The appropriation of a slippery label

Thanks to Daniel and other men in a similar situation to his, a subversive and parodic reappropriation of the label begins to take shape, in a very timid way. The others trad husbands, The rare and rather non-traditional ones are men who, by their own will or circumstances, have taken on roles that do not fit into overly narrow gender constraints. Widowed, separated or single fathers who wear all the necessary hats with or without help, but also atypical cases such as Borja S., a 31-year-old from Cordoba who lives in a town near San Francisco, in the United States.

Borja moved to the outskirts of Silicon Valley five years ago to live with her husband, an elite employee at a large technology company. Once there, she realized that, as the spouse of a foreign worker hired in her country of origin, it was not going to be easy for her to obtain a visa that would allow her to look for work. So she opted, she tells us, to do a morning shift volunteering at a library and stay the rest of the day at home, “making it a real home for my stressed-out expatriate worker husband.”

Borja describes himself, in a joking manner, as a trad husband “removable”. When they return to Madrid, the city where he and his partner lived before embarking on the transatlantic excursion, he intends to resume his professional career, but for now he is enjoying the “unusual” experience of living “semi-secluded in a huge single-family house in the suburbs, with a kitchen the size of my parents’ flat, like one of those wives addicted to tranquilisers that we see in American films from the fifties.”

Borja deals with his peculiar situation with a great sense of humor and adventure. Drawing on his university training as an anthropologist, he confesses that he feels like “an observer infiltrated in a human tribe, the American one, which we think we know very well thanks to television, movies or music, but which in reality is very peculiar, very different from ours.”.

Living in Northern California has allowed him to see that the trad wives They are not just a picturesque fashion that has taken social media by storm in recent months. Beyond influencers thunderstorms and hashtags Of questionable substance, he has come into contact with women in his immediate environment who “have given up their professional careers because they have a rich husband or because they have simply never felt the need to be the ones to go into the woods to hunt a mammoth and have found men who are willing to do it for them.”

He distinguishes two modalities of trad wife: the reticent one, “who lives her situation with a certain shame, because deep down she believes that she should not have given up her economic independence and control of her own life”, and the “sly one, more than satisfied with her situation”. Both, in his opinion, deserve “all respect, even if it is a critical respect”. He adds that he considers himself a “trans gay husband “I am somewhere between reluctant and resigned, but what can I say? There are days when I think I could get used to this life. If I ever get bored, I can always write a book. Or plant a tree.”

Get off the wheel

Oscar M. is certainly reticent, another who finds the label nice. trad husband and he applies it to himself with corrosive irony. Like the rest of the people who have offered their testimony in this article, Oscar prefers to remain anonymous because, as he admits, “being a man who works at home is something that carries a certain stigma, and my parents, for example, would find it uncomfortable if I appeared in the media talking about it openly.”

In her case, giving up hunting for mammoths came about gradually: “I was teaching classes and itinerant workshops on translation and creative writing, and my job involved travelling very often for irregular and generally very modest income. Our five-year-old son was being raised by babysitters or abusing the goodwill of our parents and we had hired someone to do the cleaning or shopping.”

In a casual conversation, his girlfriend, Ingrid, suggested that he give up his travel jobs and focus instead on his translations and housekeeping: “I took her at her word, because housework is something I have always enjoyed. Besides, I thought that giving more priority to my role as a translator would make me much happier than workshops and travel.”.

Two years into the experiment, Oscar notes that he has done “a lot more laundry than translations,” but he believes that the arrangement is yielding a “reasonable” result. Enough for both him and Ingrid to feel satisfied. “In particular,” he adds, “I value the intense relationship I have developed with our son. You think you know your children well and that you are getting involved in their lives and upbringing in the best way possible, but the truth is that you spend a lot of time away from them and you miss exceptional moments, like the loss of their first tooth. I suppose that happens to many parents, and they see it as a reality that they have to resign themselves to. We have found a way for me to be there for him with a frequency that was impossible for me before.”

Oscar adds, also with reluctance, that he understands “to a certain extent” the trad wives, those on the networks and those in the real world: “It is disheartening, from the point of view of feminism and the progress of social relations, that such an obsolete model of femininity is being claimed at this point. But I can understand that someone wants to get off the wheel of the labour market and take refuge in a safe space, such as the home, and make their own contribution to the family from there.” His own experience has made him ask “very uncomfortable questions about gender roles, about the prejudices associated with them and, beyond all that, about how we are organising our societies.” Oscar supposes that, as soon as his son grows up, he “will try to jump back into the ring,” if he can and if they let him: “What I hope to never do again is give absolute priority to my work over my emotional and domestic responsibilities. I trust, at least, that I have learned that lesson.”

And then there is the elephant in the room: Daniel and Olga, the first couple to appear in this article, admit that their contingency plan has an obvious drawback: Daniel has dropped out of the labour market at a very early age, with barely 15 years of contributions, and has no intention of returning in the medium term: “That condemns me, very probably, to receive a ridiculous pension when I retire,” he concludes. Olga settles the matter with pragmatism: “It is a problem that many families face; in Spain there is a high percentage of households in which only one salary comes in. We will cross that bridge when we get to it. What really matters is how we organise ourselves here and now.”

