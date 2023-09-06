What do a house painter and a golfer have in common? They may share a shoulder ‘crack’. “Surgery operations to restore shoulder functionality are on the rise: 30-40 years ago people were satisfied and perhaps not even subjected to an operation, today the request has changed. There are 60-70 year olds who want to continue play golf, tennis or go climbing, for which they choose to have surgery for a shoulder prosthesis.But not only that, those who do manual work that involve having to raise their arms above the horizon line, I am thinking of painters or unskilled workers, can meet degenerative pathologies related to wear and age, with shoulder mobility problems or rotator cuff tendon ruptures”. Stefano Gumina, professor of Orthopedics and Traumatology at the Sapienza University of Rome and president of the 15th international congress of shoulder and elbow surgery (Icses), underway in Rome until 8 September, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute.

“An old adage states that you don’t die from the shoulder, but the results of a fracture if you don’t intervene lead to a functional limitation of the joint – explains Gumina – European and world data tell us that the shoulder prosthesis implant is increased exponentially in the last 15 years. Technology supports us, new materials and new scientific acquisitions arrive. We are among the few surgeons who see from children to the elderly, from elite sportsmen to those who are victims of road accidents”.

In the field of orthopedic prostheses there is a lot of talk about hip and knee but little about shoulder why? “First because the hip and knee degenerate more easily than the shoulder, they wear out more since they carry the weight of the body. And then there is a social aspect, osteoarthritis with shoulder pain is less frequent and then being an upper limb, the patient tends to postpone the prosthesis”. But how many are there? “A fifteenth compared to the other two joints – replies the professor – but if I have a very displaced fracture of the head of the humerus and I am also advanced in age, a shoulder prosthesis is recommended”.

On the research front, “it is emerging more and more that shoulder tendon ruptures are not only linked to local problems, such as rubbing of the tendon against the bone, but that the tendon can become ill – warns Gumina – and there are systemic diseases that contribute to making the tendon less vascularized, I am referring for example to diabetes or hypercholesterolemia.Today many studies tell us that these diseases disturb the peripheral microcirculation and damage the tendon which instead must be well vascularized, so it ages earlier and degenerates with a lower mechanical resistance. It has also been discovered how bad habits, at the table and beyond, can be deleterious: especially smoking. There is a correlation between ruptures of shoulder tendons, in particular, and smoking” .

A new perspective has been opened in the field of orthopedics by joint regenerative medicine. “Some patients no longer have tissue to rebuild and there is such a degeneration that it cannot be repaired – he clarifies – so after having tried the route of small pieces of collagenous tissue which, however, have not given the desired results, we are now aiming for the “use of techniques that can make use of the stem cells of the abdominal fat and of the tissues inside the shoulder. These tissues – he concludes – aspirated during an arthroscopy were once thrown away, but today they are used precisely during the operation to help the tissue to heal and stimulate regrowth. We are acquiring clinical results which we will then publish”.

These and other topics relating to the new frontiers of shoulder surgery will be the focus of the congress. “Having brought an event of such importance to the capital – underlines Gumina – is like having won the assignment of the Olympic Games. There has been a great and long work behind this success which also rewards the quality of our work as surgeons. We have beat Harvard-Boston contending for the seat of Congress.” There are over 2,100 members who come from 75 different countries. “There is the ‘Gotha’ of shoulder and elbow surgery – he continues -. Chinese and Arab colleagues who usually did not attend Western congresses have also arrived. They don’t just come to learn, but they also bring their experience to the operating room Instead, it is a pity – he adds – that there are no Russians and Ukrainians”.