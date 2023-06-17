From hosted to sponsorships, who are TheBorderline youtubers

Obviously no one could predict what would happen, but TheBorderline, the youtubers who had rented a Lamborghini SUV for a challenge that ended with a tragic accident in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life, weren’t really kids who they make demented videos in their garage.

Proof of this are not only the 600,000 subscribers to their channel, but also the sponsorships and hosted events featuring young people.

In a tweet from Sony Italia, promptly removed immediately after the incident, the youtubers were presented as kids who “create crazy content”.

“We enjoy them very much – reads the tweet – that’s why we didn’t hesitate to give them some Alpha products to offer them the best photo/video quality”.

In 2022, however, TheBorderline created their own challenge at Cinecittà World, one of the largest amusement parks in Italy located on the outskirts of Rome.

“The most absurd Youtubers of Italy arrive at Cinecittà World! – Yes law still on the amusement park website – With over 250,000 subscribers to the YouTube channel and more than 38 million views, the creators of the craziest videos in Italy are taking on the Altair Challenge: the challenge for whoever manages to do the most laps on the roller coaster with the most inversions in Europe”.

Once the challenge was created and the video edited, the footage was then re-shared on the Cinecittà World social networks where the youtubers were once again presented as “crazy”.

TheBorderline also had the opportunity to carry out another challenge in another amusement park in Rome, LunEur, while, again in 2022, they were among the guests of the Christmas party organized at Cinecittà World.

“The borderline, the craziest youtubers in Italy, with over half a million followers: come and meet Dp, Leo, Ciaffa and the whole crew to take a souvenir photo with them” was the amusement park’s invitation to its potential guests.

Obviously neither Sony, nor Cinecittà Word nor any other company or sponsor that has collaborated with TheBorderline could have ever imagined what would have happened in Casal Palocco on June 14th: what is certain, however, is that the “madness” of the youtubers only did they not go unnoticed but were also exalted.