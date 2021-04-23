Fifty thousand days of service. The Volunteer Firefighters of La Boca they will reach a historic figure this Sunday. From minute zero, 136 years of a trajectory that began with horse drawn carts and it continues today, with modern fire engines and a WhatsApp group that allows them to be in communication 24 hours a day.

The one they occupy at 567 Brandsen Street was the first barracks founded in the country. The one that carries the No. 1. Thousands of firefighters passed through there and even several generations of entire families who chose a path for which about 80 people apply each year.

Steam pumps and wooden staircases from the 1900s coexist with new changing rooms, state-of-the-art technology and even a handful of classrooms that hope to host a tertiary training institute in a short time.

The institution was founded on June 2, 1884. It was the Italian Tomás Liberti who insisted on the need to make a call to create a fire department.

Countdown. On the website of the Volunteer Firefighters of La Boca there is a countdown to reach 50 days.

“We are record 1, the first unit in the country. It is a pride but you also have that responsibility: one has to go beyond the limits, ”Carlos Milanesi, president of the barracks since 2005, told Viva magazine, in a note published last week. “One chooses this path, it is a lifestyle. I have been for 40 years, I have developed all my life here,” he added.

The La Boca barracks, whose firefighters use suits with blue and gold colors they have one of the fire engines, the number 12, painted like this, receives every year about 80 applications for admission. Of that amount, there are about twenty people who finally enter. You can apply from the age of 14 to be a cadet, but only at age 18 are they legally authorized to go out. In recent years, in addition, the entry of women, who already make up 40% of the squad, has increased.

Fifteen years ago, a meter was installed in the barracks until reaching the 50,000 days mark this Sunday. It can be followed on the official website, www.bomberosdelaboca.org.ar.

From the horse-drawn carts to the current connection through whatsapp, the 50 thousand days of service of the Volunteer Firefighters of La Boca.

In that virtual space is also all the story that began on June 2, 1884. There you can also see the greetings of different for the 50 thousand days. There are authorities and also players who passed through Boca, such as Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Alberto Márcico and Carlos Navarro Montoya.

“We understand that our history, more than ever, has validity and a positive message, constructive, overcoming. That time of shared needs made La Boca the cradle of associations, a neighborhood that saw the birth of dozens of mutuals, unions, clubs, theaters, always worshiping the meeting. That spirit is still alive among us and we want to share it, spread it, “says the message written on the website.

SC