Beautiful exchange on DAZN between the two former teammates

Marc Márquez has already achieved his goal in 2024, that is, to have earned the official Ducati in the next two years, a scenario unimaginable no less than 12 months ago. As a Honda rider, the eight-time world champion was used to dominating at the Sachsenring and therefore there were great expectations for the Gresini rider last weekend in Saxony.

Marquez had covered his tracks at Mugello, saying he had learned that with Ducati it is wrong to have expectations, whether positive or negative, and that one year he had shown up in Germany convinced he would win only to then leave the Sachsenring early in an ambulance. This weekend too, Marquez was not immune to a disastrous fall in the High Speed ​​Tests down the ‘Waterfall’, the most iconic point of the German circuit. Marquez still took part in the other sessions of the weekend, failing to access Q2 also due to an impeding by Stefan Bradl. In the Sprint and the GP he climbed up to sixth and second position.

In the studies of DAZN Spain in the post-race a broadcast was aired beautiful exchange between Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez. Pedrosa, now a KTM test rider, shared the Honda garage with Marquez for many years and knows Marquez’s riding style well and asked him if he noticed that he was missing something in braking when he was attacking the other riders. “It seems to me that you can’t stop the bike as you would like”Pedrosa’s observation, which hit the mark as demonstrated by Marquez’s frank and honest response: “You’re right, it’s true, I can’t stop the bike properly because the Ducati has so much grip at the rear while I was used to the fact that at that point or at that moment I could skid and stop the bike like that. If I do that with the Ducati I lose the front and fall. This aspect is limiting me not only in overtaking, but also in time-attacking”.