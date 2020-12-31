In the year 2020, the country’s auto sector has been badly shaken. The Corona epidemic has affected all sectors, from vehicle production to sales and plans for new launches. While the auto sector has high expectations from the coming year 2021, there are also some vehicles that will not be able to make a comeback on the country’s roads next year. So let us know about those 5 models which have been discontinued by the automakers.

1) – Honda BR-V: Japanese automaker Honda discontinued its sport utility vehicle BR-V early this year. As instructed by the government this year, companies started upgrading their vehicles according to the new emission standard BS6, but Honda did not update this SUV. The SUV was first showcased in 2015 by the company and it was officially launched for sale in 2016. However, this SUV could not do anything special in the market here and ultimately the company had to disconnect it.

2) – Hyundai Xcent: Hyundai, the leading vehicle manufacturer of South Korea, has also removed its famous sedan car Accent from its official website. The company launched its new compact sedan Aura in the market this year. Although both these cars are equal in terms of length and height, their length is 3,995 mm and height is 1,520 mm. The company used a 1.2 liter engine in the Xcent. Sales of this car also started to decrease over time, after which the company discontinued it.

3) – Nissan Micra: Japanese vehicle manufacturer Nissan’s hatchback car Micra was also discontinued this year. The company did not update this car as per the new emission standard BS6. However, when this car was launched in the market, it was liked by the customers at that time. The company used a 1.2 liter capacity engine in the petrol version of this car and a 1.5 liter engine in the diesel version. This car was available in four variants, at the last time the starting price of this car was Rs 6.63 lakh.

4) – Nissan Sunny: Nissan’s sedan car Sunny was introduced in the Indian market in 2011. For promotion of this car, the company adopted a variety of tactics, although due to the great look and great space, this car gained considerable popularity in its segment. But it did not last long. The company used a 1.5-liter engine in both petrol and diesel versions of this car. The company last updated this car in the year 2017. Now the company has discontinued this car.

5) – Renault Captur: The flagship SUV of French Renault-powered Renault SUV Captur was launched in the Indian market in 2017. Now the company has removed this flagship model from its official website. The company did not update this SUV as per the new BS6 emission standard. The company used a 1498 cc engine in the petrol version of this SUV and a 1461 cc engine in the diesel version. The initial price of this SUV at the last time was Rs 9.50 lakh.