From homeless to model of OnlyFans: “Now everyone loves me”

From homeless to model by OnlyFans: it’s the incredible story of Bianca Blakney, Canadian creator who became a real social media star thanks to her resemblance to Marilyn Monroe.

His life, however, has not been all rosy, starting from childhood during which he had to face the separation of his parents and above all the death of one of his brothers.

Mother of two children, the 25-year-old lived for a time as a cloachard: “I was a mother of two children at the time, and I worked two jobs. I had no one to support me and to save money I lived in a car with my children”.

His life changed when, buying used and vintage clothes to save money, he started posing on social media as a Marilyn impersonator.

“Everyone loves me now and I have customers on OnlyFans who pay really handsomely to have special content where I dress up as Marilyn”.