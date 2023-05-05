From homeless to millionaire after winning the lottery: the incredible story of Lucia

The story of Lucia Forseth, a former California homeless person, who in six years has seen her life change is truly incredible. Merit, among other things, of a lucky lottery ticket, worth a good 5 million dollars. “Six years ago I was homeless, but this year I graduate and get married and I also won 5 million dollars in the lottery,” said the American.

He lived on the street and ate what he could scrape together, between alms and soup kitchens. But even before the win she had managed to take control of her own life. In fact, her transformation began in 2017. She First she left the road, then she found love, finally enrolling in university and graduating this year.

But the good things for Lucia didn’t end there. A few days ago you won a good 5 million dollars by buying a ticket by chance at a petrol station. “I chose one by closing my eyes and I won! At first I thought I won a free ticket, but I double checked and she said I won 5 million!” the woman recounted.

“You never think you have a chance to win. It’s all random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me,” said Lucia explaining that she now plans to buy a house and make investments.