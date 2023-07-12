Holland, after the fall of Rutte now we have to deal with farmers

After a troubled journey, just over a year and a half after taking office, the Rutte IV government, one of the longest-serving politicians in European history (he has been in government practically without interruption since 2010) fell on the migration issue. It was an obstacle course for this fourth executive of Mark Rutte, leader of the VVD party (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy).

The VVD won the last election in 2021 with only 21.9%. This determined long negotiations lasting over 200 days before arriving in January 2022 to form a coalition government with the liberal D66 (Renew Europe), the centre-right CDA (PPE) and the Christian fundamentalist, CU. Difficult to think of a long life for a government so formed. But to become the longest-serving president of the whole Union, Rutte evidently must have some mediation skills.

But now there are many who think that this could be the epilogue of his long and successful political career, which has often seen him the protagonist of harsh reprimands against the public budgets of the governments of southern Europe, Italy in the lead. The latest polls show that the prime minister’s party has about 14% of the votes, the worst result since 2006, but all the parties suffer drops in the polls.

