The news of a return in 90 minutes – instead of 60 – for the duration of free practice 1 and 2 on Friday. The reduction of half an hour of both sessions in fact was positively received last year by drivers and enthusiasts. The action on the track had been more concentrated, with the elimination of downtime and the need for the teams to speed up all operations to collect as much data as possible in a short period of time.

Now, however, an indiscretion arrives from the Netherlands according to which, in reality, the FIA ​​has no intention at all to restore the hour and a half of activity for the first two sessions, as it had been until 2020. What appears in the sporting regulations 2022, at least in the latest version that can be consulted on the official website of the Federation, updated on 30 April 2021, would in fact be the result of a trivial transcription error. The old regulation, which provided for two sessions of 90 minutes each, would therefore have been copied and pasted.

To give this news was the journalist of De Telegraaf Erik van Haren, who confirmed that next year all three ‘traditional’ PL rounds, i.e. weekends without Sprint Race, will be of 60 minutes. “Contrary to what was said previously, land this year’s free practice will remain 60 minutes instead of 90. The information received and checked with the FIA ​​was still based on old communications”Explained van Haren. The Dutch reporter also confirmed F1’s intention to have you are Sprint Race Next year. One of these could be Zandvoort. However, the agreement on any extra-budget to be provided to the teams still needs to be defined.