Amazon decided to renew her image a bit a few days ago, and began by giving a new look to her app official.

The first design was heavily criticized, as it featured the classic smile-shaped arrow adorned with what was supposed to be a ribbon; However, some people saw it as the mustache of Hitler.

The truth is, it did look a bit alike.

After all the controversy generated by this peculiar icon, Amazon decided to make a change to avoid problems, but the new result again gave something to talk about by reminding us of the Avatar Aang.

The only modification made to the original design was that they removed the triangle-shaped edges and replaced them with a tape folded from one corner, resulting in the image you’ll see below.

It looks a lot like someone.

Instead of solving the problem, it didn’t take long for fans to notice that the icon now looked a lot like Aang, the famous airbender protagonist of Avatar.

The comparisons came extremely quickly, and if you are also a follower of this animated series, you will surely notice that there is a similarity.

‘I know the Amazon app icon is supposed to represent their packages, but every time I look at it I only see Aang from Avatar smiling at me lololol.’

Some people even made funny edits by superimposing it on the covers of their Blu-rays.

This hilarious coincidence looks much more favorable than a comparison with Hitler, above all because Avatar is experiencing a renaissance that is well received by fans.

If you are a fan of Aang, from now on you will not be able to stop seeing it in the app icon of AmazonAlthough you may get used to it over time.

