THE INNOCENCE OF 14 members of the armed forces unjustly prosecuted for crimes of organized crime and forced disappearance of people, is, without a doubt, unquestionable.

In criminal cases filed in the Second District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings based in Toluca, State of Mexico, there is not a single objective proof or testimony that points out the opposite.

At no time have the circumstances of time, place or occasion in which military personnel allegedly participated have been proven.

The defense of the military led by lawyers César Omar González and Alejandro Robledo Carretero, he pointed out, since they took over Ayotzinapa case more than a year ago, the deficiencies in the investigation.

We talk about the fabrication of false evidence and statements of “protected witnesses” in the manner of the Prosecutor’s Office to incriminate their clients…and the litigants were not wrong.

As warned several months ago by advocates, The preliminary investigation that motivated the criminal cases against military personnel is a pig.

A sloppy investigation in which evidence and testimonies were fabricated by witnesses protected from organized crime to incriminate military personnel.

This has also been recently stated by the person who at the time was the Chief Prosecutor of the Special Investigation and Litigation Unit for the Ayotzinapa Case (UEILCA), Omar Gómez Trejo.

The fabrication of false evidence absolutely discredits the actions of the authorities in charge of the investigation and clarification of the events of September 26 and 27, 2014 in Iguala, Guerrero.

Especially when Undersecretary of Human Rights, Population and Migration of the Ministry of the Interior, Alejandro Encinas Rodríguezwhich shows its inability to give results.

To resolve the matter entrusted to him, he uses the families of the disappeared as a political banner and maliciously and falsely blames Mexican Army personnel.

Here the most affected are the families of the students who disappeared in Ayotzinapa, to whom Encinas has lied for years trying to give results that you don’t get: every opportunity that comes your way, lies and distorts his reports.

Each meeting they have with the undersecretary is worse than the previous one: this has been pointed out by Vidulfo Rosales, lawyer for the parents of the disappeared from the Ayotzinapa rural normal school “Isidro Burgos.”.

Their reports are the “new historical truth”; criminalizes students, and has no problem displaying false and unsubstantiated screenshots to “break news”.

Gómez Trejo does not lose responsibility for having opened Pandora’s box and revealing the secret meetings that were held to accommodate and direct the investigation with senior government officials.

Meetings in which, by the way, what the then president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, had to do, whose actions as a public servant should be investigated.

Former prosecutor Jesús Murillo Karam is in prison for the same conduct that Encinas now displays; If the two were measured with the same yardstick, they should withdraw the accusations against members of the Army and appoint the undersecretary.

This is just the beginning of a long legal battle with very high political costs in which it is not seen how the former Head of Government of the then DF could come out ahead.

Now he is obliged to appear before the Second District Court of Federal Criminal Proceedings and his actions will be questioned.

He says he hopes it happens, but will he really show up like he says and face the consequences of his lies.

YESTERDAY WE INTRODUCED YOU HOW Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) broke down and justified the way in which he applies his budgetnow that he asked the Secretary of Finance 84 thousand 792 million pesos. On Monday the discussion of the Economic Package begins in the Chamber of Deputies. In this context, there has just been a dinner at a minister’s house attended by the leader of the Morena bench and main operator of Andrés Manuel López Obrador to draw up the Federation Expenditure Budget Project 2024, Ignacio Mier from Puebla. . Only three members of the Plenary attended: the Minister President Norma Piña and the ministers Juan Luis González AlcántaraCarrancá and Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo. The report of the meeting was described as “positive”, which is good because of the rocky relationship between López Obrador and Morena with the Judiciary and the ministers, starting with Piña herself, who now agreed to meet with Mier. The point here is that that dinner was not to the liking of some ministers who were not invited, which deepens the differences that they already have between them.

IN MONTERREY THE business leaders are very very very concerned about the escalation of violence and insecurity that the state lives. The crisis was triggered by Governor Samuel Garcíawhose confrontation with the PRI and PAN members in the local Congress and his guajiro dream of becoming a presidential candidate for the Citizen Movement, intensified the fight between two groups vying for control of the square. The businessmen requested the permanent deployment of the Army, but Luis CresencioSandoval’s troops replied that as long as there is no order from the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador It will not be possible. And the issue is Ayotzinapa He has them very exposed. Some businessmen are seriously thinking about hiring private security, as the then mayor of San Pedro Garza García, the controversial Mauricio Fernández Garza, did in 2008. In the worst period of insecurity in Monterrey and its metropolitan area, he recruited a “social cleansing” body made up of paramilitaries. The strategy was endorsed by the Group of 10, then led by FEMSA, chaired by José Antonio Fernández Carvajal, whose families are settled in that municipality.

WE SAID A FEW DAYS AGO that Xochitl Galvez He is looking for spokespersons to support his presidential campaign. His idea is to surround himself with characters who master specific topics. For example, Alessandra Rojo de la Vega is being considered for feminist causes, Eufrosina Cruz for indigenous rights, Ildefonso Guajardo for economic issues and international relations, Angélica de la Peña for human rights topics, and Ana Lucía Medina for relationships with society. civil. There are others that are also evaluated, the “all-terrain” ones, that would enter into politics. Point to Javier Lozano, Kenia LópezRabadán, Margarita Zavala, Jorge Triana and Fernando Belauzarán. So far none have been officially designated. They are proposals from the leaders of the PRI, PAN and PRD. Their abilities are probed.

DO NOT LOSE SIGHT OF Gustavo de Hoyos. The former president of Coparmex is going after a senatorship. The founder of movement Goes through Mexico, antecedent of the Opposition Front that champions Xóchitl Gálvez, can arrive in two ways: as a letter from businessmen to push the agenda of the private sector in Congress, or as a PAN candidate for Baja California, in an effort to recover that state governed today by the morenista Marina del Pilar. Gustavo’s strengths are his connection with civil society organizations and a solid relationship, both with DanteDelgado and with the local cadres and leadership of Movimiento Ciudadano. This serves to articulate joint legislative work.

WHERE YOU ARE NOT in a hurry to respond to Marcelo Ebrard is in Brunette. There is no date for entry into the complaint that was filed with the Honesty and Justice Commission, headed by Donají Alba, in its attempt to annul the survey that gave the victory to Claudia Sheinbaum by 14 points. Mario Delgado’s forces know that the evidence presented by Ebrard’s people lacks support and was collected at the last moment, the result of the disastrous management of his campaign team, headed by Martha Delgado. In the Morenoist ranks they will be managing time in the face of Marcelo’s indecision to break with his former ally, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

THE TENANT OF THE National Palace blindly trusts in the Army and the probity of the militarybut every rule has its exception: This is the case of Newton Manuel Chávez Baños, Deputy Director of Transportation of the Secretariat of National Defense. He asks for moches of up to 20% of each tender, with the threat of disqualifying those who do not comply with his request. Will Secretary General Luis Cresencio Sandoval be aware of this?

