An offshoot of the classic car world

In a world that is constantly evolving and where automation, electronics and software now dominate the international motoring scene, the maintenance of historical memory it appears more and more necessary every day to ensure that all that wonderful heritage of engineering, planning, imagination and inventiveness that characterized the second half of the last century is preserved and safeguarded for future generations.

And the speech is not only valid for the classic car: in this perspective, last Saturday the Historic Racing Boats Associationborn thanks to the enthusiasm of a dozen passionate collectors of this sector with the aim of preserving and promoting this very important part of national and international motoring.

The association is born

On the occasion of the last meeting held at the Motorboating Association Cremonaas many as 16 boats from the recer category, the so-called three points so called because the support on the water occurs through the two lateral boots and the propeller, took to the water for a demonstration event, once again arousing the passion and enthusiasm of all the public present.

The objectives of the newly formed Association are precisely those of creating a database that can catalogue all the boats present with their history and their current owners, as well as allowing the creation of a kind of travelling museum that can present to the public and especially to young people how much Motonautica has been able to give in the past years.

Important sporting achievements

There are dozens and dozens of world, continental and national titles that the pilots have won over time, creating an Italian reality to be proud of.

President Francesco Marinoni illustrated the short and medium term objectives that the members of the association have proposed to achieve, participating in the organization and management of dedicated events in collaboration with the Italian Motorboat Federation and with theASI which has already had its own sector dedicated to both recreational and competitive motorboating for some time.

There will be at least fifty registered boats: some of these will then be certified and thanks to the passion of the owner collectors it will be possible to see them in action, hopefully in as many events as possible both on rivers and lakes, where we will be present. Stay tuned.

PETER SILVA