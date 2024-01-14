Who is Lai Ching-te, the new president of Taiwan

Lai Ching-te is the new president of Taiwan: the candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party has in fact obtained 40% of the votes, beating his rivals Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang Nationalist Party and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People's Party, who obtained 33 and 26 percent respectively.

Of the three candidates, Lai Ching-te, outgoing vice-president of the island, is certainly the most critical towards China, who commented on the outcome of the elections, stating that in any case Lai Ching-te's victory will not be able to stop “the unstoppable process that will lead to reunification with the mother country”.

In addition to relations with China, Lai Ching-te will have to work to find a majority in Parliament: in fact, no political force has managed to obtain a majority. The DPP is expected to win 51 out of 113 seats, the KMT 52 and the Taiwan People's Party 8.

Who is the new president of Taiwan

Son of a miner who died in a work accident when he was just two years old, the new president of Taiwan was raised by his mother together with his five brothers.

Raised in a suburb of what is now New Taipei, Lai Ching-te studied medicine and then moved to the United States where he studied at Harvard University.

#miner #father #died #accident #studies #USA #Lai #Chingte #president #Taiwan