The auction house Sotheby’s has scheduled an auction for this month of January that will delight fashion and design lovers. Under the title ‘Yves Saint Laurent-Pierre Bergé: An intimate collection’a selection of objects and works of art will go up for auction, including previously unpublished erotic drawings by the iconic French designer Yves Saint Laurent.

On dates close to the celebration of the Paris Haute Couture Weekwhich takes place in the city on Mondays between January 27 and 30 – the auction will take place on January 24 and promises to offer an exclusive glimpse into the intimate world of the legendary duo formed by Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé. A decade ago, Bergé raised 1.4 million euros from the sale of his partner’s Moroccan treasures, a sum that was entirely destined for the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech.

historical pieces

The collection includes pieces of prestigious provenance, including objects acquired at the renowned Kugel gallerya reference in the world of fine arts and antiques. These carefully selected works reflect the duo’s impeccable taste and passion for timeless elegance.

The auctioned collection includes photographs that intertwine the worlds of Andy Warhol and Helmut Newton. The Polaroids that Warhol gave the designer and the evocative images of Newton, including his iconic series ‘Le Smoking’, that capture the audacity and sophistication that defined the aesthetics of Yves Saint Laurent, some of these polaroids would be valued between 4,000 and 6,000 euros. “These works illustrate a moment in history where art, fashion and culture converged, reflecting the unlimited creativity of an era,” as stated by the auction house.









Yves Saint Laurent tests one of his designs on Zizi Jeanmaire



André Ostier | ABC





Saint Laurent’s erotic drawings

Among the most striking pieces is also a porcelain cameo from the 19th century; although the most coveted pieces are the erotic drawings of Saint Laurent. These pieces will be displayed in a special room during the public viewing, scheduled for January 21 to 31 at Sotheby’s headquarters on Rue Saint-Honoré, due to their explicit content. The collection also sheds light on the intimate exploration of Yves Saint Laurent of the male nude in his art. Through his evocative drawings, made with pencils or markers, he combines precise anatomical details with dreamlike fantasies. “These works, which present men in languid or provocative poses, transcend the mere desire to become a celebration of beauty, sensuality and artistic freedom,” they explain from Sotheby’s.

He male nudea motif with a rich and complex history of art, finds unique expression in the work of Saint Laurent, where his technical mastery and personal sensitivity converge. The online auction will be open until January 31.