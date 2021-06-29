A few months ago, a virtual dynamic with students of upper secondary and higher education, allowed to gather 78 thousand students in the talk How to get from Hidalgo to Mars without stopoversPerhaps this last sentence is thought to be fictitious; aerospace and aeronautical sciences have no limits; as a strategy to promote study abroad; Invited by the Secretary of Public Policy of the State Government José Luis Romo Cruz, Paulo Lozano, director of the Space Propulsion Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, for its acronym in English) commented on his anecdotes and experiences, doing science.

The story of two Hidalgo citizens who wanted to be astronauts: Romo (from Ixmiquilpan) leaned towards issues of Economics and Public Policy and Lozano (Tlaxcoapan) towards Aerospace Sciences, such as Propulsion, Development of small satellites and Design of space missions; They narrated their attempts to apply and seek the opportunity to be awarded scholarships at prestigious universities abroad; both received letters from Thank you, we cannot invite you to join the institution… -We understand that this news may be disappointing, but encourage you to continue seeking a path that will help you learn, grow, and fulfill your ambitions- and in the end, good wishes that kept your spirits up.

Paulo, described his interest in objects that are outside planet Earth; “When I was a student there was nothing related to aerospace in Hidalgo”, however physicists can land their knowledge in the field, this was their main objective before going abroad.

Science evolves and it is necessary to turn learning into opportunity, “things do not always work, it is a fact that they fail, you have to read the history of technology, technique, the lives of scientists to find scientific errors.”

He had frustrating moments. The first time he launched a satellite into space: “one of the engines did not work.” More than a technical error, it was imagination: the launch date was postponed due to a forest fire, the wind speed spread the fire, this burned electrical cables and the repairs lasted a month, which prevented launching the device that was saved, being exposed to moisture and causing damage.

In the talk, Mars, the little red planet because of its iron oxide surface; It was a subject of interest, he cleared up doubts, “if you were standing on the Martian surface, three things would happen to you: you freeze, suffocate and lose weight”; so what the Rover Perserverance will look for in this mission from a crater that will collect evidence of signs of ancient life will be expected.

Paulo considers that it does not matter where you are, but what you do, the importance of belonging to MIT, is permanent work; “When you are a scientist, you collaborate, research and do everything, even cleaning flasks of experiments, work enhances the soul and makes us more capable.” It requires “starting big things with a small step”; Being at MIT has not been easy, the challenges are constant.

“Eo nimirum debeant deducere”, In an unprecedented event, it brought together 78 thousand people, it was possible through the use of new technologies, the same technology that has made going from Hidalgo to Mars no longer fiction; Aeronautics from the UPMH participated, interested in aerospace research and related sciences. Students expect more #IdeasPorHidalgo that allow them to learn life stories and bring them closer to science.

* Educational Program for Aeronautical Engineering at the Universidad Politécnica Metropolitana de Hidalgo (UPMH)

Alma Delia Paz Gómez