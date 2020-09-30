Gandhiji was not only a favorite subject for Hindi filmmakers, but his personality was such that even Hollywood was not untouched by him. Many films have been made on him in Hollywood too. October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti. Many films have been made on Bollywood based on Bapu, many of which have left indelible impressions in the hearts of the viewers. Be it Richard Attenborough or Rajkumar Hirani, everyone presented Bapu’s character on the screen from their own perspective. If the magic of something ran on the audience, nothing could do wonders. So, let us tell you about some great films made on Mahatma Gandhi in today’s story.

1. Gandhi First name in this list comes from the film ‘Gandhi’, which was directed by Richard Attenborough. This film was made in the year 1982. The special thing is that Bapu’s character was played by Hollywood actor Ben Kingsley. Apart from him, actors like Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Rohini Huttangani and Rajit Kapoor also acted in force. The popularity of this film can be gauged from the fact that it has won 8 Oscars.

2. Hey Ram Naseeruddin Shah played Gandhiji in the movie ‘Hey Ram’ released in 2000. The film was directed by Kamal Haasan, based on the riots after the partition of the country and the subsequent assassination of Gandhiji. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Rani Mukerji, Girish Karnad and Ompuri were supposed actors. Since the film did well in India, it was also sent to the Oscars on behalf of India.

3.The Making of the Mahatma- The title of this film gives complete information about its subject. If you want to know in detail from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to Bapu’s becoming a Mahatma, then you must watch this Gandhi Jayanti movie. What Gandhiji saw during his stay in Britain and Africa and what changed in his life, this entire journey is shown very effectively in this film. Rajit Kapoor played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in this film.

4. Gandhi, My Father- The film, released in 2007, received the National Award. In the film, Akshay Khanna, Darshan Jariwala, Bhumika Chawla and Shefali Shah played an important role, which was made by Anil Kapoor. In particular, the film was based on Gandhi’s elder son Harilal Gandhi and the film focuses on his relationship with his father (Gandhiji). What a difference between thinking and thoughts between the two, this film tells about this. If you want to know about the aspects of Gandhiji’s personal life, then this film can be seen.

5. Lage Raho Munna Bhai- This film is not entirely based on Gandhiji but is definitely based on ‘Gandhigiri’. Bapu’s ideology is shown on the screen in a very unique and entertaining style. Sanjay Dutt is in the lead role in the film.