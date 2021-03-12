Women celebrate in Ciudad Delgado (El Salvador) in 2019 the withdrawal of charges of Evelyn Hernández, imprisoned for a spontaneous abortion and accused of aggravated homicide. Salvador Melendez / AP

A foreign voice sent the information to the Salvadoran Morena Herrera. “There are women imprisoned for abortion,” that woman told him, “and they will be imprisoned thirty years or more. Herrera did not believe what he heard, the penalty for the crime of abortion had a maximum of eight years in the penal code. Why such long sentences? He asked the interpreter to explain how Donna Ferrato knew about these women. Ferrato had finished a photo essay for the newspaper …