What happened?

The “disaster” occurred during a session of the Canadian Parliament, in which Zelensky and others honored veterans of Ukrainian origins who served in the Canadian army against the Nazi forces during World War II.

During the tribute, the oldest warrior, Yaroslav Hunka, 98 years old, of Ukrainian origins, was invited.

The invitation was made by the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, who singled him out for the honor, and asked for a moment of standing applause for him, from the members and the present Ukrainian president and his wife, for the efforts of the World War II veteran against Nazism.

Scandal

Days later, it became clear that Honka did not fight with the Canadian army or with the Allies, but rather fought with the Nazi forces, and killed a number of Jewish citizens during World War II.

The new discovery confirmed that Honka served in the 14th Waffen Division, a Nazi unit made up mostly of Ukrainian volunteers, during World War II.

Consequences of the scandal

The discovery caused a wave of massive anger around the world. The government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded an apology to all Jews because of their honoring of Honka and calling him a “Canadian hero.”

For his part, the spokesman for the Canadian House of Commons, Anthony Rota, apologized and submitted his resignation immediately.

Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre also criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the fiasco, saying the prime minister “brought shame to Canada” after the government failed to have its “massive diplomatic and intelligence agencies check and prevent tributes to Nazis.”

The Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said that the squad in which Honka was a member “was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians with an unimaginable level of brutality.”

Other prominent Jewish groups joined in condemning Honka’s call and the incident quickly became a major political embarrassment for the Canadian government.

Trudeau described that moment as “extremely embarrassing for the Canadian Parliament and therefore for all Canadians.”