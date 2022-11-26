Jean-François Hernández was a French defender who stood out in Ligue 1 during the 1990s, where he played more than 200 games between Souchaux, Toulouse and Olympique de Marseille. There he broke his knee, and after six months off he returned to play soccer, but he no longer played in his native country. Jean-François came to the League, to play first for SD Compostela, then for Rayo, then for Atlético and, to end his career, he returned to the Vallecano club, where he hung up his boots in 2002, with only 33 years old. It was ten months before he married Sonia Moldes, one of the women who had the most prominence in the world of the heart at that time.

Jean-François signed for Compostela when he was already the father of Lucas and Theo, and he came to our country with them and with Laurence Py, their mother, but this beautiful family postcard broke during his stay in Madrid. Sonia Moldes met the Hernández father at night in the capital and, among other things, ended up leaving him bankrupt. Jean-François was hypnotized by this young and beautiful Galician to the point of giving her all the money he had saved during her career, in addition to putting some of her properties in her name, such as a house in the center from Madrid.

Shortly after their civil marriage, in April 2003, debts forced Jean-François to flee to Thailand, abandoning his children and their mother, and it was even said that he had died in the Asian country. A tough story for both players who, twenty years later and shortly before the start of the World Cup, took a completely unexpected turn. ‘L’Equipe’ published at the beginning of November that Jean-François was alive and resided in Bordeaux, and that he never contacted Lucas and Theo from Thailand because of Laurence, who had not allowed him to.

Whether or not it is true, the reality is that the two French internationals grew up in a rather complicated family and economic context, but they got ahead thanks to the strength and courage of their mother and the rest of the family, and ended up becoming two footballers of elite that fate has wanted to unite and separate in the World Cup in Qatar. Lucas’s serious injury in France’s match against Australia gave her brother Theo her chance, and the little Hernández grabbed it brilliantly. Great game against the ‘Aussies’ that more than justified calling him up for the World Cup, because Theo, despite his magnificent seasons at Milan, did not play with Les Bleus until last year. A rudeness in 2017 – he refused to go to a call-up when he was on vacation – cost him the position in the national team. In 2021, Deschamps forgave him, and his exceptional debut at a World Cup showed Didier that the solution on the left side has the same last name.

rojiblancos homegrown players

Lucas and Theo grew up in the Atlético de Madrid youth system. The first became one of the benchmarks for the team led by Cholo until, in the summer of 2019, Bayern deposited the 80 million of its termination clause. The second never got to play in the rojiblanco first team. In the 2016-2017 season, Theo exploded at Alavés, where he played that season on loan. His refusal to renew for Atlético put the transfer to Madrid on a platter, which paid 30 million for his services, but his time at the white club was disappointing. All the virtues that made him sign for the Merengue team disappeared overnight, and he barely had minutes. The following year he was loaned to Real Sociedad and in 2019 sold to Milan, where he has indeed shown the enormous left-back that he is.

Speed, stride, power, strength and a great physical display, both in his own half and in the opponent’s half. Theo is one of the best players in the world in his position, as was already seen after his giant year at Alavés. What happened to him in Madrid is still an X file, but fortunately for French football, and for Milan, the little Hernández is a dagger for his side. Denmark can well know this Saturday, that after the draw on the first day against Tunisia is obliged to win or, at least, to draw against the world champions if they do not want to say goodbye to Qatar at the first exchange.