Although the Most innovative reunion at Betis-Espanyol This Sunday will undoubtedly be that of Loren Morón against Benito Villamarín, for the first time since his departure to the RCDE Stadium last month, the ‘ex’ law has numerous protagonists in both teams: Víctor Ruiz, Cristian Tello, Édgar González, Marc Bartra, Dídac Vilà, Álvaro Vadillo … And one, especially, because of his friendship with Loren and his relationship, short but intense, with the parakeet club. Is about Borja Iglesias placeholder image.

For a horror movie I would give that summer of 2019, in which the seeds of a decline announced in Espanyol were sown. And in a week, like someone who reproduces the past in ‘flashes’, the blue and white have run into two of the main actors of those tortuous days. The first was a Beautiful mario who last Sunday played in Cornellà-El Prat in the ranks of the Atlético de Madrid, and that aroused the applause from the stands when his name was announced on the public address system. The second, seven days later, is Borja Iglesias placeholder image, who shared with the central the return of Espanyol to Europe in the 2018-19 season but whose departure left a large part of the fans with a bad taste in their mouths that still persists today.

And that they both left in the coffers parakeets record transfers. In July 2019, the march of Beautiful to Atlético in exchange for 25 million It had become the highest sale in the history of Espanyol, even though – by sharing the rights with Real Madrid – they only pocketed half, 12.5. And a few weeks later, in August, it was Borja who surpassed that milestone with the biggest transfer of all time: 28 million to be paid by Betis and entirely destined to the entity chaired by Chen Yansheng.

How those were administered 40.5 million, and who were the immediate substitutes for a solvent center-back and the scorer –17 targets he had transformed in his only season as a parakeet–, were born among other reasons the problems that a Espanyol now back to First, and despite having only two points in the first four days, does not want to go through again for nothing in the world.