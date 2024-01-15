Who was Giovanna Pedretti, the restaurateur in the review found dead

Having risen to the forefront of the news in recent days due to a review, which most likely turned out to be false, the restaurateur Giovanna Pedretti was found dead yesterday afternoon, Sunday 14 January, in the waters of the Lambro in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, in the province of Praises.

But who was Giovanna Pedretti? The woman, who was 59 years old, was the owner of her together with her husband pizzeria “Le Vignole”, located in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano.

Originally from Bergamo, the restaurateur, who had a daughter, was known in the area not only for her restaurant, but also for being a “very good person” as they testified to The day some of the woman's fellow villagers.

The “Le Vignole” pizzeria was also known because for years it had organized the “Pizza suspended… for a smile” initiative for the families of disabled children, in collaboration with the associations “Parents friends of the disabled” and the group “Il Maggiolino” .

“Thank you for what you did for us. Thank you for the suspended pizza initiative and above all for defending disability. We will miss you Gio” was the message of condolence published by “Il Maggiolino” on social media.

Giovanna Pedretti had hit the headlines in recent days for having published a negative review from a customer on the Facebook profile of her pizzeria to which she responded firmly.

In this review, a user complained about having eaten next to “gays and a boy in a wheelchair who ate with difficulty” with the restaurateur inviting him “not to come back to us, unless he finds within himself the human requirements that they were missing in his attitude.”

A post that received numerous appreciations, including that of the Minister for Disabilities Alessandra Locatelli, who publicly thanked the restaurateur and her husband Nello D'Avino, but who, as the hours passed, then began to raise doubts.

Raising them in particular is the influencer Lorenzo Biagiarelli, Selvaggia Lucarelli's partner, who questions the veracity of the review. Reached by Tg3Giovanna Pedretti herself does not provide explanations but declares: “I wouldn't want to have fallen into a trap”.

Here instead the @Tg3web tonight. I'd say we can end it here. pic.twitter.com/QfOojLmxQi — Lorenzo Biagiarelli (@lorenzobiagiare) January 13, 2024

Now the autopsy will establish the causes of the restaurateur's death even if the most probable hypothesis at the moment is that of suicide.

It is not clear whether the possible extreme gesture could be connected to the case in the review or whether the woman had other problems. Although, so far, those who knew her exclude both economic and other problems.

What is certain is that his brother also committed suicide about ten years ago in more or less similar ways.