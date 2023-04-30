Minas Gerais governor said he will focus his 2nd term on recovering the state’s road network and praised Tarcísio

The Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeo Zema (Novo), criticized this Saturday (29.Apr.2023) the situation of the Minas Gerais highways this Saturday and compared it with the roads of São Paulo. He commented that, during his travels as an entrepreneur, he always felt “shame” when going to the neighboring state passing through the road network in Minas Gerais.

“I would leave, Tarcísio, if I was going from Minas to São Paulo, from hell to paradise. So I insist on delivering a State with good highways”, said in a speech at the opening of the 88th ExpoZebu, the largest cattle fair in the country, held in Uberaba. The Minas Gerais governor was accompanied by his São Paulo counterpart, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (Brazil Union).

Watch (3min10s):

Zema said that his 2nd term will be marked as a “road improvement management” and highlighted that it will make road concessions. “Without good roads, it is impossible for a State to develop, it is impossible for a rural producer to sell his production”he stated.

In a nod to Tarcísio, the governor said he would like to “having an equal vault” São Paulo and praised the quality of the neighboring state’s highways.

“Maybe we can’t [melhorar a qualidade das rodovias] in the Tarcísio/Sao Paulo standard, but let’s get close, okay? We’re going to get a lot closer in the next few years.”he declared.

With 272,062 km of roads, Minas Gerais has the largest road network in Brazil. According to the state government, the total corresponds to about 16% of the sum of state, federal and municipal highways in the country.

The situation of the road network in Minas Gerais was one of the main points of criticism from Zema’s opponents during the 2022 elections.