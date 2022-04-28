The research team, together with NASA scientists, is studying the hypothesis that the chemical reactions that make life as we know it possible had an extraterrestrial origin. The idea comes after the last two (of a total of five) informational units of DNA were discovered in meteorite samples.

While it is not believed that DNA was fully formed in a meteorite, it is possible that these bodies served as messengers to bring the missing ingredients to our planet.

The team led by Professor Yasuhiro Oba of Hokkaido University in Japan discovered the two missing pieces of instructions, out of a total of five nucleobases, in meteorite samples. Nucleobases contain the instructions for building and operating all life on Earth, and so far, only three of these organic molecules have been found in extraterrestrial samples.

Danny Glavin, co-author of the study and a team member at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, says that “we now have evidence that completes the set of nucleobases used in life as we know it today that could have been available on Earth when life first appeared.” , quotes EurekAlert.

The fundamental DNA elements cytosine and thymine had not yet been detected in meteorites, something that scientists explain by the more delicate structure that leads to them being degraded in previous samples. The researchers carried out an experiment they called “meteorite tea”, which consisted of soaking meteorite grains in warm water, analyzing the resulting broth.

“We studied these water extracts because they contain all the good stuff, ancient organic molecules that might have been essential in building the building blocks that gave rise to life on Earth,” explains Glavin. The use of water (instead of an acid commonly used and that could damage the extracted samples) and a more sensitive analysis allowed the researchers to discover the missing nucleobases.

Although the discovery now made does not provide clear evidence, it is possible that life as we know it on Earth could have formed with the help of the ‘prebiotic soup’ formed in the planet’s infancy. “This is adding more and more pieces: meteorites were found in the past to have sugars and now this,” said Jason Dworkin, another co-author, also at NASA.

The discovery also made it possible to refine a new extraction technique that could be used in further studies, namely in the analysis of samples from the asteroid Bennu, which arrive on Earth next year.

