The long African heat wave, with muggy weather day and night, has its hours numbered. According to the weather forecast, today and tomorrow, August 17 and 18, a stormy break will bring a significant drop in temperatures. But how long will it last? Is summer over or will the sun and heat return?

According to the meteorologist Andrea Giuliacci“what, according to data from the Centro Meteo Expert, is one of the longest-lasting heat waves in recent decades (it has been going on, without real interruptions, since July 7, that is, for over 40 days) will be abruptly dampened by the arrival of an intense Atlantic disturbance. So today will be a day of sun and clouds, with some afternoon thunderstorms especially in the Alps and inland areas of Central Italy, and still intense heat, despite an initial slight drop in temperatures”.

“Then – he states to Adnkronos – the disturbance will arrive on Sunday and will bring many thunderstorms, locally even strong, to the Central-NorthernCampania, Calabria and Sicily, while temperatures will drop by a few degrees throughout Italy. On Monday, many more thunderstorms, even strong ones, in the Northeast and much of the Center-South and the Islands, while temperatures will drop further. In a couple of days, a temperature drop of 6-10 degrees is expected in much of Italy: it will be the end of the long heat wave”, concludes Giuliacci.

Sottocorona: “Heavy thunderstorms between Sunday and Monday, then the sun will return”

“In the next few days there is a possibility of precipitation especially in the Centre and the North, especially Sunday and Monday will be days of very bad weather, with intense phenomena and strong storms”, the meteorologist tells Adnkronos Paul Undercrownexplaining that “temperatures will drop and for a couple of days we will be below the seasonal averages, something that has not happened frequently in recent years”. “Starting from Tuesday and for the next week, the weather will settle down with temperatures that rise, but not like in the past few days, they will remain just above average,” Sottocorona continues, “that is, from the 35 -37 degrees we had in recent days we will go to 25 degrees, and return to normal values. So there is no trace of great heat in this phase”.

Gussoni: “Rain over the weekend, but the heat returns on Wednesday”

Rain is coming, but the heat is expected to return on Wednesday 21 August, the meteorologist explains to Adnkronos Mattia Gussoni de ‘iLMeteo.it. “The weather conditions – he states – are expected to significantly worsen over the weekend, especially on Sunday 18, the passage of a cyclone fed by unstable air at altitude descending from Northern Europe will cause many thunderstorms in the regions of Central and Northern Italy with the risk of hailstorms due to the large amount of potential energy at play. Temperatures are also expected to significantly drop and will be well below the reference climate averages”.

“The beginning of next week will still be quite unstable with the risk of thunderstorms – concluded Gussoni – Then a new advance of the African anticyclone is expected from Wednesday 21 August: so more sun and heat on the rise again.”