In a single year, covid-19 has caused 1.25 million casualties of infected workers, according to data that the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations published this Wednesday. To these should be added another 2.5 million casualties due to quarantines caused by contact with those infected. Between the two they would have increased the bill for temporary disability benefits by 1,818 million. “The casualties can even be seen as a leading index of the incidence to seven days,” said the minister in the presentation of the figures, which were released for the first time. But these data also show that the coronavirus has not hit everyone equally. Not only are there differences by age or gender, the income or job you have also matters.

The differences between one activity and another are noticeable. The wage earners with the lowest loss due to infection are those who work in residences and in healthcare. In a way it was to be expected, given that they are highly exposed to contagions. Among residential staff, casualties due to covid-19 in an average week last year were 0.4% of all affiliates in the sector. In the worst week, this rate multiplied by five and 2% of the affiliated workers of these establishments were terminated.

In the table you can see the figures for dozens of activities. The total number of casualties due to covid infection is included, and a relative measure, the percentage that represents the casualties of an average week on the total of affiliates in that activity.

Also among health workers (doctors, nurses, assistants …) these infection rates have been high, reaching the average of the 52 weeks observed to 0.27% of leaves per member. Given the characteristics of the disease, these results could be expected.

More striking are the contagion data in manufacturing. Weekly leave rates per affiliate among workers dedicated to food (0.18%), furniture manufacturing (0.5%) or those who treat leather and footwear (0.15%) during the last year exceed the average of all workers in Social Security (0.13%). These are activities that stand out even more when compared with the average of non-health workers (0.1%).

At the other extreme appears a combination of sectors in which teleworking is possible (or easier) or where activity has been low due to the economic impact of the pandemic. On the one hand, activities such as computing (0.05%), telecommunications (0.08%) or other engineering services (0.08%) stand out. On the other hand, companies in sectors with many workers affected by an ERTE: employees of travel agencies, hotels, publishing houses, the press or advertising have suffered rates that do not reach 0.1% of weekly casualties per affiliate and are, therefore, , five times less than among nursing home staff.

If the absolute data of infections and not the incidence rates are analyzed, the group of health workers stands out by far, among which 152,982 temporary disability benefits linked to the coronavirus have been granted during the last. Also noteworthy are those who work in the retail trade (91,729), the Public Administration (66,315) and residential employees, 63,486. The list continues with other activities such as hospitality or education. The difference with the incidence rates is in the volume of people who work in each sector: there are sectors with low rates and many infections because many people carry out their activity in that branch, as happens with the Administration, regardless of whether they have had more or less activity, were essential or teleworked.

The relationship between infections and wages

To observe the relationship between the salary level and the impact of the covid, it is possible to cross the data of previous losses with the contribution bases of each activity (an approximate indicator of salaries). Excluding health personnel, due to their characteristics, what is intuited is that it is the sectors with low salaries (or those with lower contribution bases) that tend to suffer the highest rates of contagion.

The activities with the highest incidence of covid-19 are almost always activities where the average contribution bases are between just over 1,000 euros – the minimum is 1,050 euros in 12 monthly payments – and 2,000. This group includes the food industry, temporary work agencies, gardening, the leather industry, retail trade or construction. The differences are not huge, but they do seem to show a pattern.

It must be taken into account that within the same sector there are also differences by position and function: the Social Security data refer to companies and not to workers, that is, it is most likely that a supermarket employee is framed between those who are dedicated to the retail trade, even if it is an administrative or an accountant, since it will be in that CNAE in which the company is framed. It is likely that a cross with worker income increased the differences. It is something that has been observed when measuring the incidence of the virus in different neighborhoods: in Barcelona the incidence has been higher in low-income neighborhoods, for example, and in Madrid the first areas confined by a high level of contagion were also poorer areas. And there are similar results from countries like the United States or Singapore.

Among the activities with the lowest infection rates, there are sectors with high salaries in which, in addition, the option of teleworking is easier. Here, sectors more linked to technologies such as information technology, telecommunications or R&D (research and development) stand out. They are accompanied by activities that have been drastically reduced by the pandemic, although the salaries are not high: hotels or travel agencies.

A last striking phenomenon can be seen when looking at the temporal evolution of the data from the Ministry of Social Security: in March 2020 there are no differences in the infection rates for salaries. The virus infected workers in different sectors equally. This has an explanation: during the first month of the pandemic, no one was aware that they had to take precautionary measures; teleworking was not recommended — nor was it legislated — as a priority option in activities that could be done until well into March.

Differences in contagions by salary levels become apparent in the summer. After the first wave, it is activities such as food and beverage services, the agri-food industry or construction in which there were more casualties due to covid, which double or triple the cases of other high-wage activities. Those differences narrow again in the fall. As the incidence of the second wave grew, more measures were applied that restricted economic activities and stopped infections in some of these sectors, while the virus spread among people in any sector, equalizing infections.

What happened in the third wave? That the differences in contagion between activities of low and high wages reappeared. In sectors with bases of around 3,000 euros, there was 0.2% weekly dropouts per affiliate, while in sectors with bases lower than 2,000 euros, this rate was closer to 0.3% on a weekly average.