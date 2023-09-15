Michael Peña plays astronaut José Hernández in ‘A Million Kilometers’. Daniel Daza (Daniel Daza/Prime)

There were two moments that marked the destiny of José Hernández. The first, when he was 10 years old. Being the youngest son in a family of Mexican origin, he was the one sacrificed to hold one of those old antennas, which simulated the ears of a rabbit, above the television. The device was an old, large box, one of those that transmitted in black and white. As the Apollo 17 mission landed on the Moon, he held the device so that the signal on the screen would not lose reception. The tour of the surface of the Earth’s only natural satellite made by Eugene Cernan, the last man to set foot on the Moon, was his first contact with outer space.

The second moment was in 1981, when he had finished high school, which he attended in the city of Stockton, California. By that time, she knew that she was going to study an engineering degree in college. However, the dream of being an astronaut continued to ring in her head. That year, news ended up marking his path. He was cleaning a row of sugar beets with a hoe in a crop field and heard on the radio the announcement that the Costa Rican Franklin Chang-Díaz had been selected to travel to space, the first Latin American in history. “He came from a very humble family like me. I heard him speak with an accent like mine. He made me really envious and I asked myself ‘if he can do it, why can’t I?’” Hernández recalls.

It was rejected up to 11 times by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, better known as NASA, for its acronym in English. Finally, in his twelfth attempt, this son of farmers of Michoacan origin, who grew up working with his family collecting fruit and vegetables in the United States, in 2009 became the third Latino in history to travel to space. Millions of kilometers awaythe film by Mexican director Alejandra Márquez Abella, tells the story of how José Hernández achieved his dream of conquering the stars.

Márquez Abella says that the film, starring American actor Michael Peña – son of Mexican migrants – was a challenge in terms of time management, since it seeks to tell a 50-year story that takes place in two hours. “There are moments when we have montages of images that portray 10 years, that is, in two minutes the passage of a decade. I went to review the works of masters on this subject who are Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson. Their productions are wonderful and for me they were inspiring,” explains the director.

José Hernández, on whom the story is based, and actor Michael Peña, who plays him in the film, on the set of ‘A millions of kilometers’. Daniel Daza (Daniel Daza/Prime)

Hernández was born in French Camp, California, in 1962, on one of those trips that his parents made with his other three brothers from La Piedad, Michoacán, and that took them to travel throughout the south of the so-called Golden State. He spent most of his childhood in what he calls the California Circuit, where they worked harvesting fruits and vegetables along the route. At the age of 10, when he told his father that he wanted to be an astronaut, he did not discourage him, on the contrary, he gave him his recipe for success: “Define the goal, recognize that you are far away, trace the path, study and, all the hardness of work in the field, put it in what you do.”

Hernández did not ignore his father’s words. Before being selected by NASA in 2004, Hernández, an outstanding young man in science, mathematics and engineering, obtained the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of the Pacific in 1984 and later, in 1986, a master’s degree in computer engineering and Electrical from the University of California. This training led him to work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, from 1990 to 2004, where he contributed to a new tool for the early detection of breast cancer.

“I wanted a very positive message to be projected that rescued the recipe that my dad gave me to reach the stars and added the perseverance that is seen throughout the film. That was very important to me. I know that it is difficult to capture an entire life in two hours and here Alejandra made a great effort and with great success in achieving that goal,” says Hernández, dressed in a blue suit and a shiny NASA brooch that he wears on the lapel of his sack, during his visit to Mexico City to promote the film.

Director Alejandra Márquez Abella during the filming of ‘A Million Kilometers’. Daniel Daza (Daniel Daza/Prime)

Márquez Abella, whose filmography includes Easter (2015); Girls well (2018), in addition to a couple of chapters from the third season of Narcos: Mexico and The north over the void (2022)—recently chosen as best film at the 2023 Ariel Awards—comes from working mainly on more independent and personal productions, which is why he says that Millions of kilometers away and working with a large studio like Amazon was a new and challenging experience.

“I like to joke that it was like my personal entry into NASA, with all the effort it entails. It was a surprisingly free experience. Taking charge of such an admirable character, incredible in every sense of the word, especially coming from making darker films with basically despicable characters, it was important to do justice to José’s example and life in a deep, interesting and complex way, not nothing. more evident and obvious,” says the director.

Both Hernández and Márquez Abella focus on the vicissitudes of being Latino in the United States, not only at the time of the real protagonist of the story, subjected to racist and discriminatory attitudes, but also in terms of representation and inclusion in the industry. They believe that progress has been made and changes have occurred, but the situation is still not ideal. “It is a year in which there is greater Mexican and Latin representation in films maistream, but the percentage in which the protagonist is a Latino or Hispanic also seems very low to me. The experience of millions of people in the United States is very invisible in the mass media, we are far from being in a good place yet,” says the director.

“I would like to say that it is easier now [ser latino en EE UU], but we all see the political climate and I think it is more difficult. There are almost 60 million Hispanics in the United States and sooner or later that wave is going to arrive, and they are resisting it, which will make things level out. I think it is important to try to progress, training oneself with the help of the family, the community. “If you can take advantage of that help, then I think you can achieve your dreams,” concludes the former astronaut.

