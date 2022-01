The Africa Cup will be held in Cameroon from 9 January to 6 February. The 24 nations have rosters of 28 players and are split into six groups, with 16 nations advancing to the knockout stages from January 23. All matches are broadcast on ESPN. Which clubs will have to do without some top players in the coming month?

