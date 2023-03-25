Sébastien Haller’s story is a fairy tale. After a long apprenticeship between Eintracht and West Ham, he exploded at European level at Ajax, and in July 2022 he was called by Borussia Dortmund to replace Erling Haaland who had just moved to Manchester City. Ten days after his arrival, however, he suffers an illness during a training session. After in-depth analysis, the drama emerges: testicular cancer. Haller is forced to stop and fight against the disease for seven months, facing two operations and four cycles of chemotherapy, until at the beginning of 2023 he is authorized to return to training with the rest of the team. At the end of a difficult journey, in which the support of his family, his colleagues and his club was not lacking, he finally made his debut in the yellow and black shirt in the Bundesliga match against Augsburg, wearing a pair of boots with the words “F**k Cancer”. And today, against the Comoros, he returned to score for the national team as well, giving victory to his Ivory Coast.