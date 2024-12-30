Sad day for Spanish fashion. The Catalan designer and businesswoman Lola Casademunt died this Monday at 93 years of ageas reported from the firm’s official Instagram account.

“With our hand on our hearts, we deeply regret announcing the death of our founder and alma mater of the company, Mrs. Lola Casademunt,” the statement begins. “Ms. Lola is and will be the reason for our company’s existence. A strong and resilient woman who, in 1981, when she became a widow with four children He decided to start a project with the aim of supporting his family. And thus LOLA CASADEMUNT was born. Ms. Lola made this the project of her life and her ambition, values ​​and commitment will continue to be our goal to make her legacy continue,” he continues.

Likewise, the house team assures that Lola is “an example for all of us with her pioneering vision, her tenacity and perseverance. We are left with all the lessons and wise learning that she passed on to us for so many years.” In addition, they assure their commitment to continue watching over the businesswoman’s project. with the aim of keeping his legacy alive.

The designer Lola Casademunt. INSTAGRAM

Definitely, The Catalan dressmaker is considered one of the great women of Spanish fashion. and stands out for finding a place in a sector, in the middle of the 80s, mostly dominated by men. However, Lola, with four small children and recently widowed, knew how to start a women’s fashion companyleaving today an impeccable legacy of more than 40 years.

Lola Casademunt by Maite. Spring-summer 23 IMAXTREE

Today, and after decades of work and responsibility, Lola Casademunt has positioned itself as one of the leading brands in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing and accessories for women.

It was in 1981 when Mrs. Lola Casademunt, ahead of her times, dared to undertake designs of bows, headbands and hair accessories, with a very characteristic style, in the basement of his own house in Cardedeu (Barcelona). However, her ambition and talent would lead the Catalan to bring these accessory creations to local stores and, in a matter of two years, she would turn her brand into a national reference company for this type of items.





The feminine talent of his daughter Maite, after finishing her Design studies, joined the creative direction of this firm. Not much later, the direction of the brand would change completely to become a clothing house for women of all ages. And, precisely, since 2018, and with Lola already retired, Maite Casademunt She took the baton from her mother and became the president and creative director of the firm, which has already won over personalities such as Isabel Diaz AyusoVictoria Federica or Carmen Lomana.

Currently Lola Casademunt is one of the most prestigious women’s fashion companies in the country, being infallible on catwalks such as the 080 Barcelonaand in which annual collections are presented featuring elegant pieces that do not give up on trends.

Lola Casademunt by Maite. Spring-summer 24 spotlight.launchmetrics

