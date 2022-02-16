Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Russian fighter Habib Nur Mammadov, the former mixed martial arts legend, hopes that his Portuguese friend, Cristiano Ronaldo, the star and top scorer of Manchester United, will not leave Old Trafford, and demanded that the “Don” stay as long as possible with United, and give up the idea of ​​leaving at the end of this season, which Recently, some rumors echoed them, and he hoped Ronaldo would continue at least until the end of his contract in the summer of 2023.

Habib, the first Muslim to win the world championship in the final fight, and the most followed on Instagram (29 million followers), has a strong friendship with Ronaldo away from the field, and promised to ask him about his future, and what he intends to do at the end of the season, and he knows full well that he will get from him A frank answer by virtue of this strong relationship.

In statements to Sky Sports, Habib said: I will talk to Cristiano and I used to get frank answers from him regarding his future. When he left Real Madrid, he told me a few months ago, and he did the same when he left the “old lady”.

Habib, who has achieved many important achievements and titles in mixed martial arts worldwide, before announcing his retirement and devote himself to his family, added: With utmost honesty, I want him to stay in Manchester United, which I see as a strong and young team, and I am sure that next season he will be able to disturb All the difference and cause her a major problem.

Habib (33 years) did not get an answer from Ronaldo so far due to the latter’s preoccupation with the English Premier League matches, and his intense focus on achieving good results after he fasted for 6 consecutive matches, before returning to score against Brighton in the English Premier League (2 / Zero), and the question remains: Will Habib, by virtue of his friendship with Ronaldo, succeed in persuading him to stay with the “devils”?!