On July 9, the announcement ―false announcement― of a reality that would award one hundred thousand euros to one contestant among the eight who allegedly lived in a resort. The popular jury (people who stinked casting kilometers) would choose the winner. In the images, that supposed jury gave an opinion on the duels (that was the name of the program, duels) passed by the contestants. It was hosted by a well-known tiktoker, Luc Loren. And famous, really only one: Maria Bustos, influencers who suffered an unfortunate accident that caused him to lose his sight (making soap with caustic soda). What was clearly an institutional campaign or advertisement (it was the latter) has enjoyed worrying credibility.

If the vast majority of viewers are unable to distinguish an advertisement with a viral vocation from a real one, we are lost. A self-promotion is no different from a news story; You have to explain what, who, when, how and where. If any of these questions are missing, there is no promo that is worth it. This ad did not have a “coming soon” nor did it have a credible staging (the reality They do not light up like the set of the series Euphoria). The presumed cast was absolutely unbalanced and the presenter is known only in a specific segment of the public. What sector? The target audience of the psychology platform on-line announced.

As publicity it was a very good idea, but what it told about the viewer is very serious. How can it be that a population exposed to so many images is incapable of distinguishing one language from another? How can it be, in the age of disinformation, that there are so few people capable of analyzing – even unconsciously – the piece they are seeing. We are going from gullible to believers, and that makes us manipulable beings, leaves in the wind. Poor us.

