Brescia already have another Pep. The team in which Guardiola played in 2003 made official the arrival of Clotet, who replaces the fired Davide Dionigi. “I arrive in an important club and with maximum enthusiasm”, stated the coach, “I appreciate the opportunity to Massimo Cellino, with whom I have a great relationship since my time at Leeds.” Clotet, in fact, worked as Garry Monk’s second in the English team, and goes to the Italian Serie B after a six-year stint in the United Kingdom. He came to Swansea in 2015 at the request of Michael Laudrup, helping him to establish a football style of possession and a lot of work with the quarry. After the experience at Leeds, he was manager of Oxford United and Birmingham City, where he made the debut of Jude Bellingham, one of Borussia Dortmund’s new stars.

He left the ‘Bluenoses’ at the end of last year in search of new opportunities, and after having rejected DC United’s proposal, he accepted that of Brescia, a historic team that is going through a difficult time. The ‘rondinelle’ a year ago they played in Serie A and were aiming for their return, but with five defeats in six days they got closer to the relegation zone. The man from Igualada, who will turn 44 in April, will have to resolve a difficult situation and his era began with a draw. Today Brescia broke their losing streak (four defeats in a row) with a 3-3 against Cittadella, which Clotet attended from the stands. Starting tomorrow, he will have to work to win again.