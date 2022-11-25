With an eye typically divided between tradition and innovation, the house with the four rings has revisited one of the most iconic models in its sporting history in a modern key. The chosen one was the Audi Quattro S1, the undisputed protagonist of rallies in the golden age of Group B and at Pikes Peak, the historic ultra-centenary time trial held annually in Colorado. After an eight-month development project, it was born S1 Hoonitronbattery electric prototype, or rather batteries, entrusted to Ken Block for his gymkhana performances. Although Hoonitron maintains the iconic stylistic setting of the Quattro, softened in the forms by the new dictates of contemporary design, under the skin the S1 is radically different, driven by a peculiar powertrain that stands out from other electrified products.

The Audi S1 ​​Hoonitron is powered by two power modules installed on the two axles, each comprising the motor, inverter and transmission, each weighing 55 kg. The 250 kW and 320 Nm motors each ensure a total power of 500 kW, equivalent to 680 horsepoweras well as a pair of 640Nm, with a maximum rotation speed of 28000 rpm. The reduction units, on the other hand, have a transmission ratio of 12:1, guaranteeing a torque to the wheels of 6000 Nm, which can be distributed as desired between the two axles with a maximum of 3000 Nm each thanks to the motor control algorithms for traction management whole wheat. As you can see from the picture of the front power module also, the inverter is installed vertically forward of the motorto favor the particular packaging of the Hoonitron components.

For its particular application in the gymkhana, the designers have worked to position the center of gravity towards the front end. The arrangement of the components was also limited by the particularly short wheelbase of the car, just 2.4 meters against the 2563 mm of the basic model Audi A1 Sportback, a compactness sought to lower the polar moment of inertia, in short to induce greater ease of rotation in the car around its vertical axis. It was thus not possible to place the battery entirely along the central platform, a favorite choice of the manufacturers to lower the center of gravity, but the housing was facilitated by the modularity of the accumulator itself. Indeed, it is not made up of one, but of no less than four 14.4 kWh batteries from the standard plug-in hybrid models in the Audi range, for a total capacity of 57.6 kWh and a nominal voltage of 800 Volt. From the still images taken from the video published by the house of the four rings, you can appreciate how the front compartment hosts the battery, although it is difficult to determine whether other elements are distributed along the floor or at the rear near the rear engines. Furthermore, at the front the power module is positioned beyond the battery, with the inverter rotated vertically to a more forward position. Overall, the packaging designed by Audi technicians ensures a weight distribution of 52% on the front axle and 48% on the rear.

As for the aerodynamic look, Hoonitron was designed around the Audi Sport Quattro S1 protagonist at Pikes Peak, as well as cousin of the queen of Group B in rallies. Along the bodywork they are numerous elements recall the original model, starting from the powerful rear spoiler up to the wing profile in the lower part of the front end, while the side skirts frame the sides at the end of which there are still the rear air intakes, in addition to the one in the roof. The lines are inevitably more rounded than the historic Quattro, while the electric propulsion has allowed the front grille to be removed, replaced by a horizontal strip of four light clusters and surmounted by another carbon element that frames the bonnet from above. Under the skin instead, the car is suspended by means of four independent suspensions with scheme McPherson with a stroke of 200 mm.

Although born for gymkhana performances, the Hoonitron project nevertheless embodies the vision of a contemporary and electrified version of the Group B. The Quattro all-wheel drive is enhanced by the control flexibility of the electric powertrain, demonstrating that modernity does not necessarily constitute a debasement than what was conceived in the past. Although Hoonitron remains a one-of-a-kind prototype, there is no shortage of suggestions for what the world rally of tomorrow could be, should electrification attract the manufacturers who have made the history of the discipline en masse.